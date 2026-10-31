Assam: Several injured after 2 boats colide on Brahmaputra River At Bahari Ghat

More than 100 passengers had a narrow escape from death after two mechanised passenger boats collided at Bahari Ghat on the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Barpeta district, leaving several people injured.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 11:45 IST
Assam: Several injured after 2 boats colide on Brahmaputra River At Bahari Ghat
Injured taken to hospital after the boat collison (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two mechanised passenger boats carrying over 100 passengers collided at Bahari Ghat on the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Barpeta district, leaving several people injured. According to preliminary information, one passenger boat was arriving at Bahari Ghat from the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, while another was stationed at the ghat, boarding passengers.

The incoming boat reportedly lost control while approaching the ghat and rammed into the stationary vessel, triggering panic among passengers. Several passengers sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to Chenga Model Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged that neither of the two mechanised boats was equipped with life jackets, raising serious concerns over passenger safety and compliance with water transport safety norms. The two boats reportedly left Bahari Ghat shortly after the incident.

Further details regarding the exact number of injured passengers and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. (ANI)

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