Motorcycling-Acosta wins Malaysian Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 13:04 IST
Motorcycling-Acosta wins Malaysian Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez

KTM's ​Pedro Acosta ​won a thrilling ‌Malaysian MotoGP ​sprint at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday, ‌with rain threatening to play spoil sport. Ducati's Marc Marquez finished second in the Malaysian Grand ‌Prix, capitalising on title rival Jorge Martin's ‌withdrawal.

Pole sitter Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead on lap three while Trackhouse rider Ai ⁠Ogura, ​who led ⁠for the majority of the 10-lap sprint, conceded ⁠positions towards the end to finish fourth, behind ​Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi. The sprint podium extended Marc's ⁠lead over Martin to 19 points, with the ⁠Ducati ​rider set to increase his advantage further in Sunday's race.

Martin withdrew after persistent ⁠wrist pain hampered his comeback from a fracture, ⁠with ⁠the Spaniard conceding that his title hopes were "already lost".

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

From Traffic to Trade: How a New Philippine Bridge Could Transform Bataan's Economic Future

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026