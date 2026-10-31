BJP’s Nitin Nabin to lead ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in Rohtak to counter INDIA bloc rally on Nov 1

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will lead a padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday as part of the party’s nationwide ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, which the BJP has launched to counter the Opposition’s allegations and protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The padyatra will begin at 11 am from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground in Rohtak and culminate at D-Park in Model Town. At the conclusion of the march, Nabin will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at D-Park.

The BJP’s campaign is aimed at taking the party’s position on the SIR exercise and electoral processes directly to the public. Under the initiative, party workers are expected to reach out to people in villages and households to counter what the BJP describes as misinformation and false narratives being propagated by the Opposition. The State BJP president, senior party leaders, thousands of party workers and residents are expected to participate in the Rohtak march.

Ahead of the padyatra, Nabin on Thursday chaired a meeting with the party’s National General Secretaries at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the action plan in view of the INDIA bloc’s rally scheduled for November 1. The BJP also convened a separate meeting on Thursday to review the progress and preparations for its ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign. The meeting, chaired by Nabin, was attended by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with other senior party leaders.

During the meeting, party leaders reviewed the campaign’s implementation and discussed strategies to strengthen public outreach and communicate the BJP’s position on the SIR exercise. The discussions also focused on countering the Opposition’s allegations and protests surrounding the electoral roll revision process. The BJP’s Rohtak padyatra comes on the same day that the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, is scheduled to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls.

The two programmes are set to bring the political debate over the electoral roll revision exercise into focus on November 1, with the BJP planning a public outreach march in Haryana and the Opposition alliance organising a protest in the national capital. (ANI)