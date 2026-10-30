“Opposition trying to mislead people through drama": BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on public impeachment programme against CEC

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Friday targeted the Congress party over the public impeachment programme against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), alleging that the opposition was trying to mislead people through political drama. The BJP MLA also said that the Congress should stop making a mockery of democracy, adding that the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar provides an established and transparent electoral process.

“Congress should not make a mockery of democracy. A system has been established in the democracy and Dr BR Ambedkar gave the country a Constitution, which provides for an established electoral process. Members elected through this process represent the people in Parliament and work towards making long-term plans for the country’s future and the welfare of its people,” Sharma said. He further criticised the Congress party and its allies, saying they had realised that they would not be able to return to power and were therefore resorting to political drama.

“The Congress and its alliance partners have now realised that they will never be able to win elections or form a government again. None of them will ever become a Home Minister, Defence Minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister or Railway Minister. They will neither get the opportunity to become the Lok Sabha Speaker nor the Vice President. That is why they have started indulging in the politics of drama, like impersonators. The country has also realised that there is no substance in the opposition's issues. The opposition is only conspiring to mislead people through drama. But the people know everything,” Sharma said. He added that the public also knew that they had governed the country for nearly 50-55 years, and people were aware of the condition in which they left the country and the difficulties it had to face.

“People are now aware of everything, so let these impersonators continue with their drama. The people of the country have elected their representatives, and the elected House is authorised to take decisions in accordance with the spirit of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution,” he added. Notably, the opposition INDIA bloc is set to hold a public impeachment-style programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Friday.

This would take place amid its protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The programme, scheduled for 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, will be followed by an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had been postponed to Saturday due to rain, with the event to be held at the same time.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi said the decision was taken by consensus, keeping in mind the discomfort senior leaders could face while sitting in the rain. "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same program tomorrow," he said. (ANI)