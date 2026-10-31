Two foreign nationals die in suspected electrocution at Bengaluru hotel swimming pool; American guest, Indian staffer injured

Two foreign nationals, a 57-year-old German and a 45-year-old Slovak citizen, died following suspected electrocution in a swimming pool on the third floor of a hotel in Bengaluru's Halasuru area. An American guest and an Indian pool attendant were injured while attempting to rescue them. Both are undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital and are out of danger, police said.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 13:56 IST
Two foreign nationals die in suspected electrocution at Bengaluru hotel swimming pool; American guest, Indian staffer injured
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two foreign nationals, a German and a Slovak citizen, died following suspected electrocution in a swimming pool on the third floor of a hotel in Bengaluru's Halasuru area on Friday evening. Two other persons, including an American hotel guest and an Indian pool attendant, sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Bengaluru, said. The deceased have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national who was a crew member of Lufthansa, and Juraj Horvat (45), a citizen of the Slovak Republic who worked as a project manager at IBM.

The two injured persons have been identified as Mathew DeSantis (41), an American national who was staying at the hotel as a guest, and Rahul Tiwari (28), an Indian national employed at the hotel as a pool attendant and lifeguard. Both DeSantis and Tiwari sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the two foreign nationals from the swimming pool. They were shifted to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Both are out of danger, the DCP said.

A case has been registered in connection with the deaths, and an investigation is underway, the DCP said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

From Traffic to Trade: How a New Philippine Bridge Could Transform Bataan's Economic Future

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026