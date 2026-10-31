Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav welcomes Hardeep Puri’s Rajya Sabha nomination, says his presence will benefit state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday welcomed Union Minister Hardeep Puri's nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from the state, saying his presence would prove beneficial for both the government at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh. Puri filed his nomination papers at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, state cabinet ministers and other party leaders.

Expressing his happiness over Puri's nomination, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described him as a capable minister and an excellent administrator. "It is a matter of great joy to have Hardeep Puri with us. He is a capable and successful Minister in the Government of India, as well as an excellent administrator. His presence will prove beneficial not only to the Government of India but also to our state. Many congratulations to him," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal also expressed confidence that the state would benefit from Puri's contributions following his election to the Rajya Sabha. "Once elected, Madhya Pradesh will certainly benefit from his contributions. Even during his previous tenure as a Minister, he had gifted many initiatives to Madhya Pradesh. Moving forward, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and in coordination with our Chief Minister, we will ensure that his ministry initiates even more significant projects for the benefit of Madhya Pradesh," Khandelwal said.

Before proceeding to the State Assembly to file his nomination, Puri, accompanied by Chief Minister Yadav and Khandelwal, visited the BJP headquarters in Bhopal and offered floral tributes at the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Earlier in the morning, the Union Minister visited Karuna Dham Ashram and a gurdwara in the city.

The BJP Central Election Committee on Wednesday announced the nomination of Puri as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)