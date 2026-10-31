Arunachal: Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha arrive at Tawang Monastery for exposition

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, popularly known as Tawang Monastery, marking the return of the sacred relics to Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 13 years. The exposition will travel across three districts of the State from October 31 to November 21, offering devotees an opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings.

The relics will be displayed in Tawang district from October 31 to November 7, West Kameng from November 8 to 14, and Namsai from November 14 to 21. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the exposition, the Chief Minister also thanked Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Ministry of Culture and the National Museum for their cooperation in organising the event.

He noted that the initiative, along with the recently concluded International Tourism Mart in the State, reflected the Centre’s support for promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and tourism potential. Highlighting the spiritual significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said the teachings of Lord Buddha were particularly relevant at a time when the world was witnessing tensions and uncertainty.

He urged people to draw upon the Buddha’s message of wisdom, compassion and coexistence in addressing the challenges of life and society. He said Buddhist followers had a responsibility to practice these teachings in their everyday lives and promote harmony among communities.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his gratitude to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama for his greetings and blessings on the exposition, which were shared with the gathering by the Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), Venerable Shartse Khensur Jangchup, Choeden Rinpoche. Khandu also read out a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the exposition as an occasion of immense spiritual and cultural significance and extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his message, the Prime Minister observed that the teachings of Lord Buddha had guided humanity towards peace and compassion for over two millennia and continued to strengthen India’s cultural and spiritual bonds with countries across the world. He highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to preserve Buddhist heritage, including the development of important sites such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar, international Buddhist summits and conferences, and the exposition of sacred relics.

The Prime Minister also referred to the return of the Piprahwa relics to India after more than a century and the recognition of Pali as a classical language as significant steps towards preserving the intellectual and spiritual legacy of Buddhism. Describing Arunachal Pradesh as an important part of India’s Buddhist heritage, Modi highlighted the enduring significance of Tawang Monastery as a centre of Buddhist faith and learning.

He said the exposition at Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai would provide devotees across the State an opportunity to connect more closely with this heritage and the teachings of Lord Buddha. He expressed confidence that the exposition and the international conference on Buddhism being organized as part of the programme would deepen appreciation of the country’s shared Buddhist heritage.

The Chief Minister announced establishment of the Arunachal Buddhist Confederation to bring together and strengthen the Buddhist traditions and institutions of Arunachal Pradesh. He observed that the State had a distinctive Buddhist landscape, with both Mahayana and Theravada traditions flourishing in different regions. Mahayana Buddhist communities are present in Tawang, West Kameng, Mechuka, Tuting, the Taksing area and Anjaw, while Theravada Buddhist communities are concentrated in Namsai and Changlang.

Khandu said the decision to establish the Confederation had been taken following consultations with senior leaders and representatives of both traditions, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Jignu Namchoom. Venerable Agadhamma, Chief Monk of Namsai Pariyatti Sasana Buddhist Vihara, has been selected as the first President of the Confederation, while Thupten Kalden, Director of the Department of Karmik & Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), will serve as its Secretary General.

The Confederation will seek affiliation with the International Buddhist Confederation, providing a platform to promote and strengthen the State’s diverse Buddhist religious practices and traditions. The Chief Minister also welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement in the Union Budget regarding the development of Buddhist sites in the Northeast. He said that following discussions with the Union Minister for Tourism, the Ministry was working on a policy framework for the initiative.

Khandu expressed confidence that the proposed policy intervention would benefit Buddhist heritage sites across Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to their preservation and development. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, legislators, the Chief Secretary, representatives of Ministry of Culture, National Museum, International Buddhist Confederation and others.

The 14th Dalai Lama also welcomed the exposition, expressing happiness that devotees in Arunachal Pradesh were being given an opportunity to pay their respects to the holy relics of Buddha Shakyamuni. He noted that the relics would be displayed for three weeks from the end of October with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture. In his message, the Dalai Lama said that viewing such relics and paying homage to them were regarded as sources of positive merit, inspiring inner peace and devotion.

He expressed hope that, besides receiving blessings, devotees would be encouraged to deepen their understanding of Buddhism through study, reflection and practice. Referring to the application of Buddha’s teachings in daily life, he said, “if you can, help others; if you cannot, at least refrain from harming them.” (ANI)