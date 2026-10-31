Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 151st birth anniversary

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to India's unity, integrity and nation-building.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 22:59 IST
Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 151st birth anniversary
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to India's unity, integrity and nation-building. The Governor said that Sardar Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India', played a historic role in integrating the princely states and laying the foundation of a united India. He said Patel's determination, administrative vision and unwavering commitment to national unity continue to inspire generations.

Gupta said that Sardar Patel believed India's strength lay in its unity and collective resolve. His life and ideals remind citizens that the country's progress and security depend on maintaining unity, integrity and a strong spirit of national service. He said that the occasion provided an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to national unity and integrity. The Governor called upon the youth to draw inspiration from Patel's life and work and contribute to nation-building with dedication, discipline and a sense of responsibility.

The Governor also appealed to people to strengthen the spirit of harmony, mutual respect and unity in diversity and work collectively towards building a prosperous, developed and strong India. He said that the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would continue to guide the nation in its journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and senior Congress leaders on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, highlighting their contributions to the country's unity, democratic institutions and nation-building. The Chief Minister also administered the oath on the occasion, while leaders and party workers gathered to pay homage to the two prominent personalities.

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, Health Minister Col (Retd) Dhaniram Shandil, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, members of the Congress Seva Dal, and Shimla Mayor and Deputy Mayor paid floral tributes at the statue of Indira Gandhi in the state capital. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
France braces for fresh unrest, government vows tough response

France braces for fresh unrest, government vows tough response

Global
2
Gen Z protests reach Germany as over 160,000 expected at Halloween rallies

Gen Z protests reach Germany as over 160,000 expected at Halloween rallies

Global
3
Poland's Sikorski calls for rapid ceasefire in Black Sea to allow food shipments

Poland's Sikorski calls for rapid ceasefire in Black Sea to allow food shipm...

Global
4
Rubio urges G20 cooperation amid rifts over wars in Ukraine, Middle East

Rubio urges G20 cooperation amid rifts over wars in Ukraine, Middle East

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026