Union Min Ranjan Singh to visit Gangtok, Mangan; projects to be inaugurated, lauched to strengthen dairy development

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Alias Lalan Singh), will visit Gangtok and Mangan districts of Sikkim from 2–3 November 2026. According to a statement from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, during the visit, the Union Minister will review dairy development initiatives and inaugurate a microbiology laboratory for the Sikkim Milk Union under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD).

He will also launch initiatives for the establishment of 57 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCSs) under White Revolution 2.0 and distribute registration certificates to five newly registered DCSs. Additionally, the formation of 15 new DCSs in North Sikkim will be launched, enabling more dairy farmers to become part of the cooperative dairy network. A traceability initiative for Churpi cheese manufactured in Gangtok and Jorethang will also be unveiled. The Union Minister will further promote two Fodder Plus Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for the Sikkim Milk Union under the Government of India's 10,000 FPO Scheme. He will also unveil new products, including organic honey, Niger seed-blended powder, and organic biscuits and sweets made from millets and buckwheat, marking a significant step towards product diversification and value addition.

The visit will be attended by senior officials of the Government of Sikkim, the Mangan District Administration, representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, relevant line ministries, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), dairy farmers, Dairy Cooperative Societies and Dairy Farmer Producer Organisations. Sikkim has played a significant role in dairy development in the North Eastern Region (NER), with milk production of approximately 89.35 thousand metric tonnes and per capita milk availability of around 352 grams per day during 2024–25. To support the growth of the dairy sector in the state, DAHD has released ₹7,093.99 lakh under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) since 2014. Furthermore, a special project worth ₹2,763.92 lakh has been sanctioned for the development and conservation of the indigenous Siri cattle breed.

For the development and conservation of yak in Sikkim, an amount of ₹100 lakh was released during 2023–24. Additionally, ₹100 lakh has been released during the current financial year 2026–27 for the procurement of High Genetic Merit (HGM) yak bulls under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), DAHD has sanctioned nine projects with a total outlay of ₹59.60 crore, including a Central share of ₹54.61 crore. Of this amount, ₹53.59 crore has been released, while ₹52.61 crore has been utilised.

Under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), DAHD has provided financial assistance amounting to ₹1,914.39 lakh for fodder production, ₹530.62 lakh for livestock insurance, ₹408.64 lakh for small ruminant and pig breed improvement, and ₹359.80 lakh for training and extension activities during FY 2020–21 to date. The visit of the Union Minister underscores the Government of India's recognition of Sikkim's contribution and its importance in the dairy and animal husbandry sectors. The infrastructure and initiatives being undertaken are expected to strengthen the livelihoods of farmers and livestock rearers, promote value addition, improve supply-chain infrastructure and create new opportunities for income generation. These initiatives will also facilitate better market access for locally produced goods, including access to premium and international markets, thereby contributing to sustainable growth in the state's dairy and livestock sectors. (ANI)