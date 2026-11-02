China to send Middle East envoy on regional trips in November

​China will ​send Zhai Jun, ‌a special envoy ​to the Middle East, to ‌Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early and mid-November, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao ‌Ning said on Monday. Separately, China's ‌special representative on African affairs Liu Xianfa will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt ⁠in early ​to ⁠mid-November, Mao said at a daily press ⁠conference.

Hu Changchun, the foreign ministry's ​special envoy for the Horn of Africa, ⁠will visit Eritrea in early November, ⁠Mao ​said, adding to a series of trips by Chinese diplomats ⁠to promote peace and dialogue while easing ⁠tensions ⁠in the regions.