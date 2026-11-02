Gujarat tourism launches innovative ‘AC Vista dome coach’ bus service at Statue of Unity

To further boost tourism in Gujarat and provide visitors with a memorable experience of the state’s natural beauty, historical heritage and cultural attractions, a special joint initiative has been launched by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and Gujarat Tourism under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. According to the Gujarat CMO, as part of this initiative, five exclusive AC Vista Dome Coach buses have been manufactured for the first time in India in accordance with international standards. The first Vista Dome bus service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Statue of Unity, where he also enjoyed a ride aboard the bus.

These modern buses feature a transparent sky-view roof with a dome design, allowing tourists to enjoy the open sky and picturesque surrounding landscapes while seated in comfortable air-conditioned cabins. The buses have a passenger capacity of 23, with revolving and fully adjustable reclining seats, along with one seat for the driver. In addition, the buses are equipped with modern amenities for passengers, including a premium LED Smart TV, CCTV cameras, a coffee and tea-making machine, a mini refrigerator and mobile charging facilities. For enhanced safety, they also feature an advanced fire detection and suppression system, along with toughened glass equipped with emergency hammers.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that similar bus services would be introduced in phases at other tourist destinations and heritage routes across Gujarat in the coming days, enabling visitors to explore the state’s attractions in a more engaging and comfortable manner. The exteriors of the buses feature attractive graphics depicting Gujarat’s world-famous tourist destinations, including the Statue of Unity, Akshardham, Somnath Temple, Dwarka Temple, Gir National Park, Adalaj Stepwell, the White Rann of Dhordo, the Tarnetar Fair and Vijay Vilas Palace.

Each AC Vista Dome Coach bus costs ₹2.19 crore. Of the five buses planned under the initiative, two have been inaugurated so far. The remaining three buses are scheduled to be inaugurated within the next two months. Passengers can avail themselves of the service by booking tickets through the GSRTC website. The introduction of this premium Vista Dome bus service is expected to transform the tourism experience for the people of Gujarat and visitors from across India and abroad. Tourists will now be able to enjoy not just the journey itself, but also the natural landscapes and historical heritage along the routes from an entirely new perspective.

This initiative is set to become a milestone in Gujarat’s tourism transport sector and take the state’s tourism industry to new heights on the global stage. (ANI)