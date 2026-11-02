Telangana: KTR launches CampusHub AI in Hyderabad, says "AI is messenger of progress, not monster"

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Monday launched CampusHub AI in Hyderabad. Speaking at the launch event, KTR congratulated the founders and said the venture was a significant achievement for youth from rural backgrounds.

"I am happy to launch CampusHub AI. It is a great achievement that four individuals from rural backgrounds have come together to launch a new venture like CampusHub AI. Today, the entire world is entering the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). We must move forward in step with changing technologies. Technology plays a crucial role in today's education system," he said. Calling Artificial Intelligence a driver of progress, the former IT Minister said it should be embraced rather than feared.

"AI is not a monster; rather, it is like a messenger of progress for humanity. We urge the government to promote AI technology as well," he said. Rao also said that the BRS would prioritise AI integration across governance when voted back to power.

"The BRS party will certainly come to power again in two years. Once the BRS government returns to power, we will integrate AI into all government departments. We will give AI the highest priority across all sectors. We will take steps to expand the IT sector across Telangana," he added. (ANI)