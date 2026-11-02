Mumbai Congress chief backs Dia Mirza over BMC's removal of anti-firecracker video, accuses BJP of politicising issue

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad on Monday extended support to actor Dia Mirza after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed her anti-firecracker awareness video, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately creating tensions and politicising the issue. Speaking on the issue, Gaikwad said Mirza had made the video to promote a pollution-free city and highlight the joy and affection with which people celebrate Diwali.

She said several other celebrities had also made similar awareness videos. "I think Dia Mirza made a video about Diwali in Mumbai, showing how people celebrate it with joy, love, and affection. Like her, many other celebrities made similar videos. It's the BJP's habit to deliberately create caste tensions," Gaikwad said.

Backing the actor, the Mumbai Congress chief further criticised the BJP's approach to the issue. "I think the BJP's only agenda is to drag everything down to religion. We stand firmly behind Dia Mirza. BMC told her to make the city pollution-free; celebrities need to get involved, and a lot of celebrities have done it. She did it too," she added. The controversy erupted after the BMC featured Dia Mirza in a public awareness campaign encouraging Mumbai residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and reduce firecracker use amid concerns over air pollution.

The campaign followed a Bombay High Court directive addressing noise pollution and health hazards associated with the festival. It also featured messages from Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. However, following the controversy, the BMC removed Dia's video from its social media platforms while retaining the messages featuring other celebrities. (ANI)