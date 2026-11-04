Delhi High Court to hear Friday PIL seeking action against ACP Manasvi Vashistha, other police personnel

The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a Public Interest Litigation seeking action against ACP Manasvi Vashistha and other Delhi Police personnel over allegations of threatening, intimidating and making derogatory remarks against advocates amid the ongoing dispute between lawyers and police personnel. The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, which agreed to take up the matter on Friday.

Filed by advocate Karan Bir Singh, the petition raises concerns over the alleged conduct of serving police officials and seeks measures to protect the dignity, safety and professional independence of advocates. The Union of India, Delhi Police Commissioner, Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance), ACP Manasvi Vashistha and Sub-Inspector Vishal Yadav have been arrayed as respondents in the matter.

According to the petition, certain videos circulating on social media allegedly show ACP Vashistha making threatening and derogatory remarks against advocates. The petitioner has referred to alleged statements suggesting that advocates visiting police stations in groups could face detention and criminal action. The plea has also drawn attention to an alleged video involving Sub-Inspector Vishal Yadav, who is purportedly heard threatening to use an AK-47 rifle against an advocate if the advocate laid hands on him.

Singh has contended that the alleged statements, if found to be genuine, raise serious issues concerning the alleged misuse of police authority, criminal intimidation and the security of advocates while performing their professional duties. The petition has further questioned the participation of serving police personnel in the recent demonstration and sought examination of the matter under the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966, besides applicable service and conduct rules.

While noting that ACP Vashistha has reportedly been suspended for alleged “violation of discipline”, the petitioner has argued that the suspension alone does not address the broader allegations relating to the conduct of police officials and the alleged threats against advocates. Among other reliefs, the petition seeks directions to safeguard the safety, dignity and professional independence of advocates. It has also sought preservation of the original electronic material and removal of identified social-media content allegedly containing unlawful threats.

The petitioner has additionally sought an independent and time-bound inquiry into the alleged misconduct of the concerned police officials, along with appropriate criminal and departmental action wherever found necessary. The controversy arose after ACP Vashistha reportedly participated in a protest by Delhi Police personnel outside the force headquarters following a clash with lawyers. He was subsequently reported to have been placed under suspension for “violation of discipline”. The Delhi High Court is now scheduled to hear the PIL on Friday. (ANI)