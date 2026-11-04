Union Cabinet approves two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under Agnipath scheme: Rajnath Singh

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Wednesday. Announcing the decision, the Defence Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the additional two-year service opportunity for Agniveers, stating that the move would provide them with an opportunity to continue serving in the Armed Forces beyond their initial tenure.

In a post on social media, Rajnath Singh said, “Taking a significant decision today, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi has approved a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under Agnipath.” Welcoming the Cabinet's approval, the Defence Minister thanked the Prime Minister and highlighted that the decision would also provide an opportunity for willing Agniveers to be enrolled as regular soldiers after completing their prescribed four or six years of service, subject to meeting the selection criteria.

“I sincerely thank PM Modi for taking the decision of an additional 2-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. This would also provide enrolment of all willing Agniveers as regular soldiers after the tenure of 4/6 years, who meet the selection criteria" he said. The provision also highlights the possibility of regular enrolment for willing Agniveers after completing their stipulated four or six years of service, subject to meeting the prescribed selection criteria. The additional two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ is intended to provide another opportunity for eligible personnel to continue their association with the armed forces.

Highlighting the larger vision behind the decision, the Defence Minister described it as part of the long-term structural reforms being undertaken to strengthen India's defence forces. He emphasised the importance of building a younger, fitter and technologically equipped military capable of meeting emerging security challenges and adapting to the changing nature of warfare. Explaining this broader objective, Rajnath Singh said, “This decision is a continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. It is not merely a recruitment policy; it is a way forward to prepare India's military for the changing character of warfare.”

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani announced the extension of the engagement period under the Centre's Agnipath scheme by an additional two years. Addressing the media, the CDS informed that under the scheme, 75 per cent of Agniveers who had to exit will now be given an additional two-year engagement period, after which the willing Agniveers can enrol in the Armed Forces.

CDS Gen Subramani said, "Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our 'Agniveers'. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Army. As you are aware, the 'Agnipath' scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022. At that time, it was stated that there would be continuous performance evaluation of the Agniveers and that the scheme would be reviewed periodically. The first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure." "Based on the performance evaluations conducted over these four years, we have received very positive feedback regarding their performance. As you know, 25 per cent of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75 per cent of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under this updated scheme, the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of these two years, all those who are willing will be enrolled on the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of this scheme," he announced, the Cabinet decision.

The Agnipath scheme was introduced by the Union Cabinet in 2022 to recruit 'Agniveers' into the Armed Forces under the respective Service Acts for an initial period of four years. The scheme was aimed at providing young people with an opportunity to serve the country while maintaining a youthful and dynamic profile of the Armed Forces. The scheme had also faced criticism over the relatively short period of engagement and the future employment prospects of Agniveers after completing their tenure. In response, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, announced reservations and employment opportunities for former Agniveers in police and other government services.

The latest Cabinet decision introduces an additional two-year engagement opportunity for Agniveers, while retaining the provision for the enrolment of 25 per cent of personnel into the regular forces based on merit. The move is aimed at providing eligible personnel with an extended opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces and contribute to strengthening the country's defence capabilities. (ANI)