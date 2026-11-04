Lok Sabha Speaker calls for common digital audit monitoring platform for state legislatures on lines of Parliament

Delivering the valedictory address on the conclusion of the two-day Conference of Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees of the Parliament of India and States/UTs Legislatures at Thiruvananthapuram today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for greater technological integration in the functioning of legislative committees. Acccording to an official release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, proposing a common digital Audit Monitoring Platform for state legislatures on the lines of the platform available to the committees of Parliament, he said that such a platform would facilitate systematic monitoring of audit observations, strengthen follow-up mechanisms, and ensure the timely examination and disposal of audit reports.

Emphasising that technology must become an instrument of institutional transformation, he noted that the adoption of digital innovations would significantly enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of legislative oversight. At the same time, cautioning against overdependence on technology, he observed that technological advancement must always remain anchored in human values, wisdom, and sensitivity. Technology should reinforce institutional accountability and improve the quality of decision-making, but it can never substitute human judgment and discernment. He also underscored the need to maintain the accuracy, authenticity, and impartiality of data generated and accessed through digital platforms, observing that the credibility of technology-driven governance ultimately rests on the reliability of the information on which decisions are based.

Referring to the suggestions made during the conference by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Lok Sabha KC Venugopal, the Lok Sabha Speaker called for the committees of Parliament and state legislatures to jointly evolve a comprehensive system of audit and evaluation to address common challenges relating to continuous scrutiny and timely disposal of audit reports, a release said. He observed that a coordinated institutional mechanism would foster greater synergy, facilitate the exchange of experiences, and strengthen the collective capacity of Public Accounts Committees across the country.

Underscoring the indispensable role of PACs in ensuring accountability in public expenditure, he said that while the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) conducts independent and impartial audits, the Public Accounts Committees shoulder the crucial responsibility of examining audit findings, undertaking detailed factual scrutiny, and ensuring effective follow-up on their recommendations. He stressed that audit observations must not remain confined to reports and records; they must translate into appropriate corrective measures and tangible improvements in administrative functioning. The Executive, he said, must accord due importance to the recommendations of these committees and ensure their timely implementation.

Noting that the Keralam Resolution adopted at the Conference of Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees (PACs) of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures will serve as a significant guiding framework and a forward-looking roadmap for strengthening the functioning of these vital parliamentary and legislative institutions in the years ahead, he observed that the rich deliberations, collective wisdom, and recommendations emerging from the conference must find meaningful expression in concrete action. He emphasised that the ultimate objective must be to strengthen financial discipline, enhance institutional capabilities, and make governance more transparent, responsive, and outcome-oriented at both the Union and state levels. Expressing confidence that its recommendations would find meaningful reflection in the functioning of both the legislature and the executive, he stated that the effective implementation of the resolution would further strengthen democratic institutions, reinforce public trust, and enhance the quality of parliamentary and legislative oversight.

Lok Sabha Speaker mentioned that the expanding scale of public investment in vital sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, social welfare, and rural development has made the responsibility of ensuring the prudent and purposeful utilisation of public funds even more significant. Every rupee of public money, he emphasised, must be properly accounted for and utilised for the purpose for which it was allocated. He observed that legislative oversight must, therefore, go beyond the examination of expenditure to assess whether public funds are delivering the intended benefits and creating measurable improvements in the lives of citizens.

As per a release, he further emphasised that the evaluation of government programmes and schemes must encompass their continuity, quality, timely implementation, and actual outcomes. Whether it is the creation of durable infrastructure, the completion of projects within stipulated timelines, or the timely delivery of welfare benefits to eligible beneficiaries, every aspect of public service delivery must be subjected to systematic scrutiny and evaluation. He observed that while department-related standing committees also undertake important assessments in this regard, the Public Accounts Committee has a particularly significant responsibility in ensuring financial propriety and accountability for public expenditure.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening institutional capabilities, Birla said that continuous capacity building and professional development of officers and employees associated with the CAG and Public Accounts Committees are essential in an era of rapid technological transformation. Members of Parliament and state legislatures must also be equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills to understand and effectively employ emerging technologies in their oversight responsibilities. Regular training, exposure to new tools, and the sharing of professional expertise, he noted, would considerably enhance the quality of scrutiny, monitoring, and evaluation.

Lok Sabha Speaker also called for institutionalising regular meetings, conferences, and exchanges of experiences among Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and state legislatures. He observed that the sharing of successful practices, innovative approaches, and technological solutions developed by different states would provide valuable learning opportunities and enable committees across the country to adopt and replicate effective models. Noting that representatives from 27 states participated in the conference and enriched the deliberations with their experiences and perspectives, he said that such collective engagement is essential to building stronger and more effective legislative institutions.

Birla noted that the true significance of the conference would lie in translating its deliberations and the Kerala Resolution into sustained institutional action. He emphasised that stronger Public Accounts Committees, backed by modern technology, informed scrutiny, and effective follow-up mechanisms, would contribute significantly to ensuring that public resources are utilised with prudence, integrity, and a clear sense of public purpose. Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament emphasised that PACs must evolve with changing times to ensure accountability as public money moves through increasingly complex channels. Observing that PACs translate audit findings presented to legislatures into meaningful accountability, he stressed the need for timely audits of public schemes and the prompt laying of audit reports before the Houses. He expressed concern over delayed, incomplete, or absent replies from ministries and departments, and called upon the executive to furnish complete responses promptly.

Emphasising that the work of PACs must reach the people, he suggested that at least one PAC report be taken up for discussion in Parliament and each state legislature to strengthen accountability. He also called for better coordination between the Centre and states in scrutinising Centrally Sponsored Schemes and proposed at least one annual meeting between Union and state PACs devoted to these schemes. Underlining the importance of specialised staff, training, and capacity building, he advocated greater use of technology, including a dashboard to track audit paragraphs and action taken. Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly; Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Kerala also remained present on this occasion.

The two-day conference witnessed extensive and constructive deliberations on the theme “Audit, Accountability, and Good Governance – The Evolving Role of the PAC”, with a particular focus on strengthening financial oversight, improving audit follow-up mechanisms, embracing technological innovations, and enhancing the institutional effectiveness of Public Accounts Committees, a release further said. Thte resolutions include: Taking into account the deliberations held in the plenary session of the conference on Audit, accountability and good governance- The evolving role of public accounts committee, we hereby resolve; to uphold rigorous examination standards to assess that public funds disbursed are legally available for the exact service or purpose to which they have been charged thereby safeguarding the public exchequer; to establish a robust mechanism for continuous peer learning, exchange of best practices and sharing of procedural innovations between Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and State/UTs by creating a digital portal; to formulate an action plan for prescribing standardised timelines for submission of Action Taken Notes on audit paras as well as Public Accounts Committees’ recommendations in all States/UTs; to ensure development of a digital oversight system such as the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) in all State/UT PACs.

Other resolutions include: to enhance the institutional capacity of PAC Secretariats by conducting regular trainings/ orientations by specialised training institutes and equip members with analytical tools for examining complex technical and financial issues; to consider holding a minimum of three sittings each month and constituting Sub-Committees in State/UT Legislatures PACs to examine and clear pending audit observations; to strengthen collaboration with the O/o C&AG to leverage advanced forensic tools and identify high-risk areas of governance requiring immediate legislative oversight; and to utilise digital solutions effectively while maintaining integrity and sanctity of the due process of the legislature. Adopted by the Chairpersons and Members of the Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and State UT Legislatures on this 4th day of November, 2026, at Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam, a release added. (ANI)