US FAA says it will phase out '80s technology floppy disks by 2028

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 18:48 IST
US FAA says it will phase out '80s technology floppy disks by 2028

The ​US Federal ​Aviation Administration said ‌on Thursday ​it will replace by the ‌end of 2028 outdated floppy disks used for air traffic control at more than ‌400 facilities for weather and ‌other critical information.

The Enterprise Information Display System will replace four systems dating back ⁠to ​the ⁠1980s that are in more than 400 ⁠FAA facilities. Floppy disks largely stopped being ​used more than 25 years ago ⁠and have not been produced in ⁠large ​numbers since 2011. Congress last year approved $12.5 billion to fix ⁠the aging US air traffic control system and ⁠Transportation ⁠Secretary Sean Duffy wants another $30 billion for additional upgrades.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026