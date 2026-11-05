The ​US Federal ​Aviation Administration said ‌on Thursday ​it will replace by the ‌end of 2028 outdated floppy disks used for air traffic control at more than ‌400 facilities for weather and ‌other critical information.

The Enterprise Information Display System will replace four systems dating back ⁠to ​the ⁠1980s that are in more than 400 ⁠FAA facilities. Floppy disks largely stopped being ​used more than 25 years ago ⁠and have not been produced in ⁠large ​numbers since 2011. Congress last year approved $12.5 billion to fix ⁠the aging US air traffic control system and ⁠Transportation ⁠Secretary Sean Duffy wants another $30 billion for additional upgrades.