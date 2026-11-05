US FAA says it will phase out '80s technology floppy disks by 2028
The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it will replace by the end of 2028 outdated floppy disks used for air traffic control at more than 400 facilities for weather and other critical information.
The Enterprise Information Display System will replace four systems dating back to the 1980s that are in more than 400 FAA facilities. Floppy disks largely stopped being used more than 25 years ago and have not been produced in large numbers since 2011. Congress last year approved $12.5 billion to fix the aging US air traffic control system and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wants another $30 billion for additional upgrades.