"Until it becomes perfect, many things have to be changed, evaluated": Former Lt Gen DP Pandey hails Cabinet's Agnipath extension

Welcoming the Union Cabinet's approval of a two-year extension under the Agnipath scheme, former Lieutenant General DP Pandey described the policy update as a well-thought-out, positive step that offers Agniveers an extended opportunity to serve the nation. He emphasised that every major policy rollout demands periodic assessment to identify shortfalls and fortify its operational strength.

Responding to queries regarding the government's decision to introduce a 'Second Tour of Duty' and expand regular enrolment pathways, Lt Gen Pandey pointed out that iterative reviews are essential for perfecting any newly introduced recruitment model. Reflecting on the natural evolution of public and military policy, Lt Gen Pandey stressed that continuous review during initial implementation stages is crucial for long-term success:

"Whenever a new policy is implemented, of course, while it is being rolled out until it becomes perfect, many things have to be changed and evaluated. It has to be seen if there is any shortcoming in it or if it needs to be strengthened further. A heuristic view is taken. So I think this is one decision that the government and the cabinet have taken today under the Agnipath scheme," Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd) told ANI. He highlighted that the Cabinet’s latest move reflects an ongoing effort to address emerging requirements and reinforce the existing framework through experience and practical feedback from unit levels.

Tracing the evolution of the recruitment model, Lt Gen Pandey recalled the original structure laid out when the scheme was introduced in 2022, comparing it to today's expanded mandate. "In 2022, the scheme that was implemented, Agniveers would serve the country for 4 years and then only 25% would be retained, and the rest would go out to work for the country's development. So today decides that the rest will also be given a chance to serve the country for another 2 years. It is a good step, and I think it is a well-thought-out scheme, under which a policy direction like this Agniveer's, which is, as it rolls out, there is a need to cover its strengths and weaknesses. This is in that direction," he said.

Lt Gen Pandey’s remarks come in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet approving a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers. The decision ensures that after the four-year mark, personnel not initially retained in the top 25% receive another two years of service, after which all willing candidates will be eligible for enrolment into the regular armed forces based on objective selection criteria. (ANI)