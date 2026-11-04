Cabinet approves extension of 850 fast-track courts for rape, child abuse cases; clears 92 GWh energy storage & critical minerals scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved key decisions aimed at ensuring swift justice in cases of atrocities against women and children, bolstering India's green energy infrastructure, and advancing domestic processing of critical minerals, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government has sanctioned the extension and strengthening of 850 fast-track special courts across the country.

"The Cabinet has approved the strengthening and extension of 850 fast-track courts, specifically to address cases of child abuse and rape. It is our government’s firm commitment that whenever such vulnerabilities or issues arise in society—whether they involve atrocities against women or threats to the well-being of the next generation—we will take decisive action," Vaishnaw said. Highlighting the Centre’s zero-tolerance approach toward crimes against women and children, he added, "This includes fully leveraging existing laws, enacting new legislation where necessary, and ensuring more effective implementation. As part of this ongoing effort to deliver swifter justice, the Cabinet has sanctioned the extension and strengthening of these 850 fast-track courts."

In another major push toward energy transition and grid stability, the Cabinet cleared grid-scale energy storage projects with a cumulative capacity of 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh). "Today, approval has been granted for energy storage schemes with a total capacity of 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh). This will be a grid-scale energy storage scheme. Of this 92 GWh, 30 GWh will be dedicated to battery storage, and 60 GWh to pumped-hydro storage," Vaishnaw said.

"We will implement this scheme in collaboration with state governments, ensuring that it is distributed across the country," the Minister added. Furthering India's strategic push for self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing, the Cabinet also approved a policy scheme for processing critical minerals.

"Another significant decision was taken today: the Cabinet has approved a scheme for the processing of critical minerals. The focus here is to prepare raw critical minerals—whether obtained through mining or recycling—so that they are ready for proper manufacturing processes," the Minister stated. "This scheme will apply to all 24 identified critical minerals, covering both those sourced from mines and those recovered through recycling. This will provide a massive boost to our manufacturing sector—encompassing electronics, semiconductors, batteries, defense, heavy equipment, and machinery—all of which rely on critical minerals," Vaishnaw added. (ANI)