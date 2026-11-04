BRS leader questions BJP over unfulfilled Telangana commitments, raises voter deletion allegations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what he described as the Union government's failure to fulfil promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, also questioning the BJP's 'Save Democracy' campaign and raising allegations regarding the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 18:22 IST
BRS leader questions BJP over unfulfilled Telangana commitments, raises voter deletion allegations
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what he described as the Union government's failure to fulfil promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, also questioning the BJP's 'Save Democracy' campaign and raising allegations regarding the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls. Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent visit to Telangana, Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the visit had failed to address key concerns and demands raised by the state. He questioned the status of several projects promised under the 2014 AP Reorganisation Act, including the Bayyaram Steel Factory, Kazipet Rail Coach Factory and the demand for national status for Telangana's projects.

The BRS leader said, "... There is no place for the BJP in Telangana. Amit Shah came as a tourist and left without answering our questions. We want to know what happened to the promises made under the 2014 AP Reorganisation Act, including the Bayyaram Steel Factory, Kazipet Rail Coach Factory and national status for Telangana’s projects. For the past 13 years, Telangana has been betrayed by the Union government, with promised funds and grants also being withheld. We also question the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign when, as we allege, the BJP and the Election Commission have been involved in deleting nearly 95 lakh eligible voters..." He further alleged that the Union government had failed to fulfil several commitments concerning Telangana's development and had withheld funds and grants promised to the state. He maintained that the pending projects and financial commitments remained important issues on which the Centre needed to provide answers.

Raising concerns over electoral transparency, Vishnuvardhan Reddy also questioned the BJP's 'Save Democracy' campaign, alleging that the BJP and the Election Commission were involved in deleting nearly 95 lakh eligible voters from electoral rolls. The allegations come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over claims of irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise. The BRS leader questioned the BJP's position on democratic processes in light of the allegations he raised concerning voter deletions.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday led the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Hyderabad, which witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers and supporters. The march was organised amid the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters participated in the march, with party flags prominently displayed throughout the procession. Several participants were also seen carrying large photographs and portraits of Amit Shah, reflecting the enthusiasm among party workers during the event. The march witnessed participation from a large number of BJP supporters, who gathered to express their support for the party's campaign. The procession moved through the streets of Hyderabad, with participants raising slogans and carrying party flags and banners. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026