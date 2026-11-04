BRS leader questions BJP over unfulfilled Telangana commitments, raises voter deletion allegations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what he described as the Union government's failure to fulfil promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, also questioning the BJP's 'Save Democracy' campaign and raising allegations regarding the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls. Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent visit to Telangana, Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the visit had failed to address key concerns and demands raised by the state. He questioned the status of several projects promised under the 2014 AP Reorganisation Act, including the Bayyaram Steel Factory, Kazipet Rail Coach Factory and the demand for national status for Telangana's projects.

The BRS leader said, "... There is no place for the BJP in Telangana. Amit Shah came as a tourist and left without answering our questions. We want to know what happened to the promises made under the 2014 AP Reorganisation Act, including the Bayyaram Steel Factory, Kazipet Rail Coach Factory and national status for Telangana’s projects. For the past 13 years, Telangana has been betrayed by the Union government, with promised funds and grants also being withheld. We also question the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign when, as we allege, the BJP and the Election Commission have been involved in deleting nearly 95 lakh eligible voters..." He further alleged that the Union government had failed to fulfil several commitments concerning Telangana's development and had withheld funds and grants promised to the state. He maintained that the pending projects and financial commitments remained important issues on which the Centre needed to provide answers.

Raising concerns over electoral transparency, Vishnuvardhan Reddy also questioned the BJP's 'Save Democracy' campaign, alleging that the BJP and the Election Commission were involved in deleting nearly 95 lakh eligible voters from electoral rolls. The allegations come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over claims of irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise. The BRS leader questioned the BJP's position on democratic processes in light of the allegations he raised concerning voter deletions.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday led the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Hyderabad, which witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers and supporters. The march was organised amid the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters participated in the march, with party flags prominently displayed throughout the procession. Several participants were also seen carrying large photographs and portraits of Amit Shah, reflecting the enthusiasm among party workers during the event. The march witnessed participation from a large number of BJP supporters, who gathered to express their support for the party's campaign. The procession moved through the streets of Hyderabad, with participants raising slogans and carrying party flags and banners. (ANI)