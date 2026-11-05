Vice President of India honours Ministry of Railways with the PM Surya Ghar Excellence Award

Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, honoured the Ministry of Railways with the prestigious PM Surya Ghar Excellence Award today at the Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:33 IST
Vice President of India honours Ministry of Railways with the PM Surya Ghar Excellence Award
Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/@CPR_VP). Image Credit: ANI
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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan honoured the Ministry of Railways with the prestigious PM Surya Ghar Excellence Award today at the Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Ministry secured the top position in the category of “Maximum Buildings Solarized by Central Ministries/Departments” under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, setting an inspiring national benchmark for renewable energy adoption across public institutions, the release said.

The Ministry has identified 15,868 feasible railway buildings across the country for rooftop solar installations. So far, 12,495 buildings, accounting for 79% of the total identified buildings, have been equipped with rooftop solar systems. The Ministry has also commissioned 351 MW of rooftop solar capacity against its target of 424 MW. At the national level, 25,984 of the 39,135 buildings identified across 77 Central Ministries and Departments have been solarized so far, accounting for 66% of the total identified buildings.

The Ministry of Railways has contributed a significant share to this nationwide achievement. The Ministry of Railways remains committed to solarizing all remaining feasible buildings by March 2027, reinforcing its commitment to a clean, energy-efficient and sustainable future for India. (ANI)

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