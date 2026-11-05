Putin will not be invited to Britain's G20 summit, UK PM Burnham says

British ​Prime Minister Andy Burnham ​said Russian President ‌Vladimir Putin ​would not be invited to next year's G20 summit in ‌Britain, The Economist newspaper reported on Thursday.

When asked by The Economist if Putin would be invited, Burnham said: "No." Burnham's ‌office did not immediately respond to a ‌request for comment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in September that Washington had invited Putin to a G20 meeting ⁠in ​Miami in December, ⁠saying it would provide an opportunity for him to engage ⁠with President Donald Trump and other world leaders. Russia remains ​a member of the G20 despite Western ⁠efforts to isolate it following its invasion of Ukraine. Leaders ⁠of ​host nations traditionally invite all members of the bloc to attend its annual summit.

Next year's annual ⁠G20 summit will be held in November in the ⁠city of ⁠Manchester, the centre of a region in northwestern England where Burnham was mayor.