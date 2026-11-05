Union Health Secretary reviews Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Delhi, appreciates quality healthcare delivery; focus on preventive wellness

Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, visited three Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) in New Delhi to review the functioning, quality of healthcare services and implementation of comprehensive primary healthcare initiatives. During the visit, she appreciated the effective delivery of essential healthcare services, particularly screening for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), availability of 12 essential laboratory tests and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and holistic wellness.

Union Health Secretary visited Ayushman Arogya Mandir–Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Babar Road; Ayushman Arogya Mandir–UPHC, Trade & Taxes; and Ayushman Arogya Mandir–Urban Sub Health Centre (USHC), Golf Links, New Delhi. During the review, Secretary Srivastava expressed satisfaction with the overall functioning of the facilities and appreciated the dedicated efforts of healthcare personnel in delivering accessible, affordable and quality primary healthcare services. She noted the important role of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in bringing essential healthcare services closer to communities and strengthening preventive, promotive and curative healthcare at the grassroots level stated in the release.

The Union Health Secretary particularly appreciated the screening services for Non-Communicable Diseases, including hypertension and diabetes, which facilitate early identification of health risks and timely medical intervention. She highlighted the importance of regular screening, appropriate treatment and follow-up care in preventing complications and improving long-term health outcomes. She also appreciated the availability of 12 essential laboratory tests at the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which enable beneficiaries to access important diagnostic services at the primary healthcare level. Such facilities help promote early diagnosis, facilitate timely treatment and reduce the need for patients to visit higher healthcare institutions for routine investigations.

Recognising the growing importance of preventive and promotive healthcare, Secretary Srivastava appreciated the focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle practices at the facilities. She emphasised that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs should continue to evolve as comprehensive centres of health and wellness, going beyond treatment of illnesses to promote disease prevention, early detection and healthier lifestyles. In this regard, she directed that regular yoga and wellness sessions be organised at all Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on a fixed day every week. The initiative would encourage greater community participation, promote physical and mental well-being and strengthen awareness regarding healthy lifestyle practices, including physical activity, balanced nutrition, and preventive healthcare.

The Union Health Secretary also emphasised strengthening digital health integration at the facility level, particularly through the generation of Baal Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for children. She directed that the creation of Baal ABHA IDs be incorporated into routine service delivery mechanisms to facilitate digital health identification of children and support continuity of healthcare through digitally accessible health records. The initiative would further strengthen the integration of primary healthcare services with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, contributing to a more connected, efficient and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

Reiterating the importance of quality assurance in public healthcare delivery, Srivastava directed that the process of assessment and certification under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) be initiated for Urban Sub Health Centres functioning under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). She underscored that adherence to established quality standards is essential for ensuring safe, reliable, and patient-friendly healthcare services. The extension of NQAS assessment and certification to Urban Sub Health Centres would further strengthen institutional mechanisms for quality assurance, encourage continuous improvement and promote standardised healthcare delivery across urban primary healthcare facilities.

During the visit, the Union Health Secretary also reviewed the implementation of ongoing healthcare initiatives and discussed opportunities for strengthening coordination, service integration and overall efficiency of healthcare delivery at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. She appreciated the efforts of the Delhi State Health Mission and facility-level healthcare teams in strengthening comprehensive primary healthcare services and emphasised the importance of sustained coordination between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State Health Mission and healthcare institutions to further improve service delivery.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are an important pillar of the Government of India's efforts to strengthen comprehensive primary healthcare by integrating preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative healthcare services. With an emphasis on disease prevention, early diagnosis, essential diagnotics, management of common illnesses and community wellness, these centres are contributing to improved access to healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable and underserved populations. The visit reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to strengthening Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as vibrant centres of comprehensive primary healthcare, with a focus on quality service delivery, preventive healthcare, digital health integration and holistic wellness, in line with the vision of accessible and equitable healthcare for all.

The Union Health Secretary was accompanied by the Joint Secretary (Policy), National Health Mission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Deputy Commissioner (NUHM), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Mission Director, Delhi State Health Mission; and State Programme Officer, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Delhi State Health Mission. (ANI)