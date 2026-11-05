Sports Minister Mandaviya credits PM Modi's vision for India's record 114-medal Asian Para Games haul

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership for India's transformation into a leading para-sports nation, following the country's record-breaking performance at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya. Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian contingent at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, congratulating the para-athletes for their historic campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, where India finished fourth with an unprecedented tally of 114 medals.

Speaking after the interaction, Mandaviya highlighted the government's investment in sports and said, "A 5-year sports development plan was formulated with a provision of Rs 36,000 crore. The sports sector is an important example which shows the transformation that the visionary leadership of a leader can bring about." He added that the interaction with the Prime Minister had left the athletes delighted.

"They (para-athletes) were really happy and excited. They felt that they are getting honour at par with the other athletes," Mandaviya said. Addressing the athletes at the event, the Sports Minister underlined India's progress at the continental para-sporting event, pointing to the country's rise from 15th place in 2014 to fourth in the 2026 edition.

"In 2014, we stood at the 15th position, but today, by securing the fourth position in Asian Para Games 2026, we have brought pride to India. This transformation has taken place, and the greatest inspiration behind it has been the guidance Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided from time to time. His encouragement has truly bolstered our morale. Initiatives like the Khelo India Para Games have been launched in alignment with his vision. Today, both athletes and para-athletes are accorded equal status, receiving the same opportunities and support from our PM Modi. Under his leadership, the sports sector in the country is advancing because he has provided a comprehensive vision for it," he said. Mandaviya also spoke about the government's broader approach to promoting sports, including the Fit India Movement and the Khelo India Scheme.

"Prime Minister, you never think in terms of mere 'tokens'; you always think in terms of 'total'. As a result of this comprehensive approach, you initiated the 'Fit India Movement' to kickstart a sports movement across the nation. Furthermore, building upon the 'Fit India Movement', you introduced the 'Khelo India Scheme' to further advance the cause of sports. Today, there are over 3,000 athletes under the 'Khelo India' initiative who receive an annual support grant of Rs 7 lakh each from the Government of India," he said. India finished the Asian Para Games 2026 with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals at the 2022 Hangzhou edition. The country's contingent comprised 168 para-athletes, significantly fewer than the 309 who represented India at the previous Games.

The campaign featured several landmark performances across disciplines. In para-badminton, reigning Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the men's singles SL3 final to win gold, while Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi clinched the women's doubles SL3-SU5 title. In para-archery, Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won gold in men's recurve doubles, while Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary claimed silver in the women's event.

India also recorded world-record performances in para-athletics, with Haney winning the men's javelin F37/38 gold and Sandeep claiming the men's 400m T64 title. The country also swept all three medals in the men's javelin F42-F44/F61-F64 event, with Sumit taking gold, Mahendra Gurjar silver and Sandip Sanjay Sargar bronze. Mona Agarwal added another landmark achievement in para-shooting, winning gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 and setting world and Asian Para Games records.

India's 114-medal haul marked its best-ever campaign at the continental event, further underlining the country's growing strength across para-sports. (ANI)