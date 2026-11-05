SC stays criminal contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Secretary, other officials over pending DA/DR dues

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other state officials over the non-payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) dues to government employees and pensioners.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 22:46 IST
SC stays criminal contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Secretary, other officials over pending DA/DR dues
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other state officials over the non-payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) dues to government employees and pensioners. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had initiated criminal contempt proceedings against the state government for failing to comply with its August 3 order directing the payment of all pending DA/DR instalments to government employees and pensioners.

In its order, the High Court had directed the Punjab government to release DA/DR to employees and pensioners at the same rates as applicable to IAS, IPS and IFS officers serving in the state. Challenging the High Court's directions, the Punjab government approached the Supreme Court, which has now granted interim relief by staying the criminal contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary and other officials. (ANI)

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