Delivery boy injured after explosion at police outpost in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara

A delivery boy sustained injuries after an explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost on Friday in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said. 

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:01 IST
Delivery boy injured after explosion at police outpost in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara
Explosion reported at the Vasundhara police outpost under Indirapuram police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delivery boy sustained injuries after an explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost on Friday in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said. Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said the exact nature of the object that caused the explosion would be determined after an investigation.

“The exact nature of the object that caused the explosion will only be determined following an investigation. A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass,” he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026