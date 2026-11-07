BRS' Sunder Raj Yadav welcomes Bihar’s decision on " No Jeans for Teachers" in schools

Speaking on the issue, Yadav said that schools are temples of learning and dignity of teachers cloths influence students. 

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:52 IST
BRS' Sunder Raj Yadav welcomes Bihar’s decision on " No Jeans for Teachers" in schools
BRS leader Sunder Raj Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sunder Raj Yadav on Saturday welcomed the Bihar Education Department’s decision regarding restrictions on wearing jeans and the prohibition of DJs in schools, saying teachers should maintain a formal dress code. Speaking on the issue, Yadav said that schools are temples of learning and dignity of teachers cloths influence students.

“I personally welcome the Bihar Education Department’s decision regarding no jeans and the prohibition of DJs in schools. We believe that schools are temples of learning for students, and teachers are role models for them. The dignity and attire of teachers influence students," Yadav said. He said a formal dress code will have a positive influence on children rather than jeans and T-shirts.

“In Indian culture, after parents, teachers are considered the next parents to children. Wearing T-shirts and jeans in schools can have an impact on the minds of students. Therefore, we believe teachers should maintain a formal dress code so that their influence on children is positive,” he said. The Bihar Education Department Official Notice, issued on October 30, 2026, bans teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools from wearing casual clothing like jeans and T-shirts during working hours.

Under the instructions, teachers and school staff must follow a formal dress code while on duty. Casual clothing, including jeans and T-shirts, will not be permitted on school premises during working hours. Officials have been asked to enforce the rules and take action in cases of non-compliance. The department has stressed the need to maintain decorum and a dignified atmosphere in schools and other educational institutions. Teachers and staff have been asked to uphold standards of conduct and ensure that school premises remain conducive to learning.

The order also prohibits DJ systems, disco performances, and vulgar or low-standard entertainment shows on school premises. Cultural programs are strictly restricted to designated occasions outlined in the official academic calendar. (ANI)

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