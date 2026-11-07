Gujarat: Fire breaks out at wholesale plastic shop in Bilimora

A fire broke out at a wholesale plastic shop in Bilimora, Gujarat, on Friday night. 

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:05 IST
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at wholesale plastic shop in Bilimora
Fire breaks out at wholesale plastic shop in Bilimora (Photo/Gujarat Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
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A fire broke out at a wholesale plastic shop in Bilimora, Gujarat. As efforts to contain the fire went on, a large crowd gathered near the incident. There is no information on damage or injuries from the incident yet.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, one person died after a massive fire broke out at the Leamak Company plant located on the Bavla-Ahmedabad Road, fire department officials said here on Saturday.

According to officials, the blaze reportedly originated on the third floor of the facility, where chocolate production is carried out. Upon receiving information, fire tenders from Sanand, Bavla, and Ahmedabad were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours using continuous water jets before successfully bringing it under control.

"One person has been confirmed dead in the incident," a fire department official said. (ANI)

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