Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel stresses bridging industry-employment gap to build a workforce for Viksit Bharat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the importance of preparing a workforce for Viksit Bharat by building a bridge between industry and employment, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO). In this context, he categorically stated that under the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047, envisioned to lead the way towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the focus must be on developing a talent pool and advancing skill development of the youth.

The CM was addressing the valedictory session of the seminar on ‘Viksit Gujarat 2047: Higher Education for Future Workforce Readiness’. The one-day seminar was organised in Ahmedabad by the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) in collaboration with the State Government’s Higher Education Department. Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikambhai Chhanga also attended the valedictory ceremony alongside the Chief Minister.

CM Patel described the seminar as an important and timely initiative towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by empowering the youth through future-oriented education and preparedness. He added that the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047 prepared by the State Government must be implemented with an open-minded approach and a focus on result-oriented outcomes. Patel said that today's youth constitute an important workforce for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat by 2047, and that Gujarat's competitiveness in the future will be determined by their development through relevant education and skill enhancement in line with changing times, the CMO stated.

He expressed confidence that everyone must work together with a commitment to building a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. In this regard, he stated that GRIT's initiative would prove beneficial in strengthening the education and skill development of the youth. On this occasion, Trikam Chhanga stated that promoting digital literacy and technology-based education is the need of the hour so that students across all academic disciplines can effectively utilise emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Electronics and Automation.

In line with the multidisciplinary and experiential learning approach of the National Education Policy 2020, universities should regularly update their curricula in collaboration with industries and promote internships and research, the CMO stated. Sonia Pant, Programme Director at NITI Aayog, delivered a presentation on ‘Higher Education for Viksit Bharat’. The presentation highlighted various aspects of a higher education system aligned with future requirements, skill development and employment-oriented education.

During the conference, extensive deliberations were held on aligning higher education with the requirements of the future workforce, strengthening coordination between educational institutions and industries, and promoting employment-oriented skill development to realise the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047. Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department Mukesh Kumar and Commissioner of Higher and Technical Education Dilip Rana were also present on the occasion. (ANI)