MIB disposes of over 1.63 lakh kg scrap, frees 40,278 sq ft office space under Special Campaign 6.0

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has disposed of 1,63,213 kg of scrap and freed up 40,278 square feet of office space during Special Campaign 6.0, which concluded on October 31.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 14:50 IST
MIB disposes of over 1.63 lakh kg scrap, frees 40,278 sq ft office space under Special Campaign 6.0
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting official logo (Photo/@MIB_India). Image Credit: ANI
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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has disposed of 1,63,213 kg of scrap and freed up 40,278 square feet of office space during Special Campaign 6.0, which concluded on October 31. The month-long campaign, conducted from October 2 to October 31, also resulted in the condemnation of 35 vehicles and the cleaning of 1,519 spots through 1,348 outdoor cleanliness drives across the Ministry and its Media Units.

According to the Ministry, significant progress was also made in reducing pending work and streamlining record management. A total of 39,545 physical files were reviewed, of which 8,823 were weeded out. Similarly, 12,609 e-files were reviewed, and 11,199 were closed during the campaign. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with senior officers during the preparatory phase and emphasised covering every office, including field-level units. He also directed that cleanliness activities continue beyond October 31 as a year-round initiative, with priority given to public-dealing offices.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chanchal Kumar, also reviewed the campaign's progress and stressed making cleanliness a regular institutional practice. Several Media Units undertook cleanliness and waste-management initiatives across the country. Akashvani stations carried out activities such as disposal of old records in Kolkata, restoration of a neglected banyan tree area in Cuttack and a waste-to-wealth initiative in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, where a discarded dish was converted into a seating space for security personnel.

Other initiatives included a cleanliness drive at a children's park at NABM, Bhubaneswar, campus beautification at IIMC Kottayam and a joint cleanliness drive by Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, the Forest Department and CRPF at Shankaracharya Hill. Cleanliness drives were also organised at Doordarshan Kendra Dehradun, PIB and CBC offices in Ahmedabad and the Directorate of Publications Division in New Delhi.

The Ministry also undertook publicity and outreach activities through print, electronic and social media to promote cleanliness and encourage public participation. The campaign aimed at improving cleanliness, efficient record management, reducing pendency and strengthening public service delivery across the Ministry and its offices. (ANI)

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