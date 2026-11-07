UP: Three dead after Delhi-Bihar bus meets with accident in Kushinagar

Three people were killed and more than six others injured after a Delhi-to-Bihar passenger bus met with an accident at Labaniya Square in the Patherwa police station area of Kushinagar district, according to SHO Amit Kumar Singh of Ravindranagar police station.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:20 IST
UP: Three dead after Delhi-Bihar bus meets with accident in Kushinagar
Visuals from the hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Three people were killed and more than six others injured after a Delhi-to-Bihar passenger bus met with an accident at Labaniya Square in the Patherwa police station area of Kushinagar district, according to SHO Amit Kumar Singh of Ravindranagar police station. He said that two people died at the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries at the Medical College in Kushinagar. The deceased include two men and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl.

Two critically injured passengers have been referred to the Medical College in Gorakhpur for advanced treatment. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment. Further details on the cause of the accident are awaited. (ANI)

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