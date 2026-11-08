Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rams activate DE Myles Garrett, ​place DB Jaylen Watson on IR

Los Angeles Rams ​All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was activated from ‌injured ​reserve Saturday and is expected to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Landover, Md. It would be the first game action for Garrett since Week 1, when he aggravated ‌an existing knee injury and underwent arthroscopic surgery in September.

Report: Texas WR Cam Coleman out vs. No. 18 Missouri

Texas star wide receiver Cam Coleman has been ruled out for Saturday afternoon's game against No. 18 Missouri, ESPN reported. Coleman had been considered a ‌game-time decision for the seventh-ranked Longhorns (6-2, 3-2 SEC) due to a shoulder injury.

Soccer-Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot ‌in consecutive seasons

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi became the first to win MLS' Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, the league said on Saturday, the final day of the regular season. Messi scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 matches, while FC Dallas forward Petar Musa followed with 22 goals and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge ⁠recorded ​21.

Motor racing-Norris on pole in ⁠rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row

Lando Norris put his McLaren on pole position for the third year in a row at the Sao Paulo ⁠Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in tough conditions after a long delay caused by torrential rain at Interlagos. George Russell qualified second fastest for ​Mercedes, 0.204 slower, but dropped down the grid due to a five-place penalty, with his newly-crowned world champion teammate Kimi ⁠Antonelli replacing him alongside last year's race winner and champion.

Basketball-Jokic wins over Mexico City as Nuggets hold off Pacers

Nikola Jokic did not need a triple-double ⁠to ​win over Mexico City, just 19 points, 13 rebounds and an arena chanting "MVP." The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player added eight assists as the Nuggets held off a second-half surge from Indiana to win 114-102 on Saturday before a sellout crowd ⁠of more than 20,000 at Arena CDMX.

Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary

US President Donald Trump ⁠on Saturday said he ⁠had asked mixed martial arts promoter Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and called on him to bring some fighters along as assistants "even though some are not from our ‌country." White, chief executive ‌of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is a "violent Fighter and Warrior," Trump ​wrote in a Truth Social post.