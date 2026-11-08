Rugby-France call up seven for Springboks clash as Ntamack ruled out

France have called up seven ​new players to a ​reshuffled 42-man squad ‌for their ​Nations Championship clash against South Africa this week after they beat Fiji 54-17 ‌in Lyon on Saturday, including a return after five years for Teddy Thomas. • The 33-year-old winger Thomas won the last of ‌his 28 caps in Australia in July 2021

• Centre ‌Gael Fickou, 32, is also back and has a chance to move closer to the landmark of 100 caps. His 98th appearance was ⁠against Australia ​in Paris ⁠one year ago • Hooker Julien Marchand has won a recall after returning ⁠from injury for Toulouse in their Top 14 clash against Clermont

• ​Gael Drean also returned to competitive action on Saturday ⁠afternoon for his club Toulon following more than five months out. The ⁠winger ​had cardiac surgery in June • Also called up are the Pau pair of winger Gregoire Arfeuil and loose ⁠forward Loic Credoz

• France must do without flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who ⁠hurt his ⁠left shoulder in the first half of the test and is replaced in the squad by ‌Louis ‌Carbonel