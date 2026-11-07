Delhi HC says entire book cannot be stopped over few disputed passages; modifies restraint on ‘Yes Man’

Drawing a distinction between restraining specific allegedly defamatory material and stopping an entire published work, the Delhi High Court has held that a pre-trial injunction against a book cannot extend beyond the passages found, at the interim stage, to warrant such protection. In a significant ruling for authors and publishers, the High Court modified a blanket restraint imposed on “Yes Man: The Untold Story of Rana Kapoor”, authored by Pavan Chand Lall and published by HarperCollins, allowing the remaining portions of the book to remain outside the scope of the injunction.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar held that the restraint would operate only against four specific passages identified in the trial court’s order and not against the book in its entirety. The Court found no reason, at the interim stage, to interfere with the trial court’s findings concerning three statements held to be prima facie defamatory and one statement characterised as derogatory. However, it ruled that these findings could not form the basis for restraining the publication, sale, distribution and circulation of the entire literary work.

The ruling assumes significance for the scope of interim restrictions on books and other published material, particularly before a court has conducted a full trial on allegations of defamation. The High Court stressed that an interlocutory injunction affecting publication should be confined to what is necessary to address the specific injury found at the interim stage.

The Court noted that the trial court had examined several statements challenged by former Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor but had not found all of them to be defamatory. Only three statements were held to be prima facie defamatory, while one was characterised as derogatory. Despite this, the operative direction had restrained the book as a whole. The High Court held that such a broad consequence could not be sustained.

“The remaining contents of the Subject Book have not been found, at this stage, to constitute defamatory or derogatory material,” the Court noted while concluding that the restraint should remain confined to the four passages in question. It said the narrower restraint would protect Kapoor against further dissemination of the specific imputations found prima facie objectionable without imposing an unnecessary restriction on the rest of the book.

Justice Shankar also underlined that findings recorded while considering interim relief are provisional and cannot be treated as a final adjudication of the dispute. The Court clarified that the issues of truth, justification, fair comment, privilege and other defences would have to be examined at trial after a fuller adjudication.

The judgment, therefore, does not finally determine whether the allegations made in the disputed passages are true or false, nor does it amount to a final verdict on author Pavan Chand Lall’s research, sources or defence to the defamation claim. The Court further emphasised that an interlocutory injunction is intended to prevent apprehended injury during the pendency of proceedings and not to grant relief wider than the injury which has been found sufficient to warrant protection.

The dispute relates to “Yes Man: The Untold Story of Rana Kapoor”, which examines the life and career of Kapoor in the context of the rise and subsequent crisis of Yes Bank. The book was published on December 22, 2020 and had remained in circulation for a considerable period before the trial court passed its injunction on July 10, 2024.

The High Court recorded that the affairs of Yes Bank and Kapoor’s role had attracted extensive public scrutiny, particularly after proceedings were initiated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in March 2020. The developments had also received substantial coverage in print and electronic media. The wider subject matter of the book was among the circumstances relevant to the Court’s consideration of restrictions on its publication.

The judgment also reflects judicial caution regarding restraints imposed before a full trial, particularly where such orders affect literary works already in the public domain. The High Court said an injunction operating upon publication ought to be no wider than necessary, and courts must remain conscious that interim findings are provisional.

It ultimately held that protecting a person’s reputation against specific imputations found prima facie objectionable could be achieved without withdrawing an entire book from circulation. The High Court accordingly modified the July 2024 order to provide that the injunction would apply only to the portions containing Statements (ii), (iv), (vii) and (x), as identified by the trial court.

The remaining portions of the book would not be covered by the injunction merely because of the findings concerning those four statements. The Court clarified that its observations were confined to the scope of interim relief and should not be construed as a final expression of opinion on the merits of the allegations or the defences available to the parties.

The trial court will now proceed to adjudicate the defamation suit on its merits, uninfluenced by the High Court’s observations except to the extent expressly determined for deciding the interim relief. (ANI)