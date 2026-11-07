“More you connect with locals, weaker enemy’s plots become”: Rajnath Singh tells troops in Bagdogra to build trust in border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relations with local residents in sensitive border areas, saying the conduct of soldiers and their interaction with civilians shape the Armed Force's image and help weaken enemy plots.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 13:51 IST
“More you connect with locals, weaker enemy’s plots become”: Rajnath Singh tells troops in Bagdogra to build trust in border areas
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relations with local residents in sensitive border areas, saying the conduct of soldiers and their interaction with civilians shape the Armed Force's image and help weaken enemy plots. Addressing soldiers in Bagdogra, Singh said their behaviour, discipline and restraint were important in maintaining public trust in the armed forces.

"At the post where you serve, your conduct, your uniform, your language and your restraint shape the army's image in the minds of local people. The people of Bagdogra and the surrounding areas have great affection for the army. It is also your responsibility to preserve that affection. The more you connect with local people, the weaker the enemy's plots will become," he said. Bagdogra is located close to the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the 'Chicken's Neck', a narrow stretch of land in northern West Bengal that connects mainland India with the northeastern states. The strategically important corridor is also located close to the international borders with China, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Singh also stressed the importance of discipline and courage in the armed forces, describing them as essential qualities for soldiers. "No matter how advanced technology is, if our soldiers lack discipline and courage, it is useless. Our armed forces are known for their discipline. Discipline is what transforms an ordinary soldier into an extraordinary warrior. Your discipline is your greatest strength," he said.

Referring to the importance of morale among troops, the Defence Minister said it remained one of the biggest strengths of the armed forces. "Among the challenges we face today, morale is the greatest weapon. When your morale is high, you can achieve great victories even with a small team. How does morale grow? Morale grows when you know that your country is with you, your leadership is with you," he said.

Speaking about technological advancements in the armed forces, Singh said soldiers were being trained to operate drones and understand cybersecurity, adding that the forces needed to become more technology-driven. "You are learning to operate drones, understanding cybersecurity, and training in new ways. This change will prepare us for the future. In the coming days, we need to make our armed forces more technology-driven. I am fully confident that with all your cooperation, we will move forward firmly in this direction," he said.

Singh also highlighted the contribution of Indian start-ups and industries to defence manufacturing, saying they were developing drones, anti-drone systems and equipment for soldiers. "Today, the country is moving forward towards a self-reliant India. Our start-ups and industries are now making drones, developing anti-drone systems, and producing better equipment for soldiers. I am proud that our soldiers are taking the lead in adopting technologies made in India," he said. (ANI)

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