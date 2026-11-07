“A stronger medical education system today will build a healthier Tripura tomorrow”: Tripura CM Manik Saha as AGMC adds 58 PG seats

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced an increase of 58 postgraduate (MD/MS) seats at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), taking the total number of seats from 95 to 153 for the academic year 2026-27.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 15:43 IST
“A stronger medical education system today will build a healthier Tripura tomorrow”: Tripura CM Manik Saha as AGMC adds 58 PG seats
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced an increase of 58 postgraduate (MD/MS) seats at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), taking the total number of seats from 95 to 153 for the academic year 2026-27. The expansion will cover 16 specialised disciplines and is expected to provide additional opportunities for aspiring medical students in the state, while strengthening Tripura's medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

"The Post Graduate (MD/ MS) seat capacity at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) has been increased from 95 to 153, adding 58 more PG seats in 16 specialised disciplines for aspiring medical students for the academic year 2026-27," Saha wrote on X. Sharing the development in a post on X, Saha expressed satisfaction over the increase in postgraduate medical seats and said the expansion would create greater opportunities for the state's youth.

Saha also acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda in strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Tripura. Expressing gratitude to PM Modi and the Union Health Minister, Saha said, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Health Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji for their continued support in strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Tripura."

Highlighting the significance of the expansion, Saha said, "A stronger medical education system today will build a healthier Tripura tomorrow." (ANI)

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