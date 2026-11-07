From Drought Risk to Water Security: EIB Invests €95.5 Million in Hungary's Nyíregyháza

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €95.5 million to modernise water infrastructure in Nyíregyháza, a growing city in eastern Hungary, helping protect households and businesses from increasing water-related challenges. The investment will support major improvements to drinking water supplies, wastewater treatment and stormwater management, making essential services more reliable as the region faces the effects of climate change. With severe droughts affecting Hungary in recent years, the project is expected to strengthen the city's ability to manage water resources and secure dependable services for future generations.

Water availability has become an important concern for communities and industries across Hungary, where changing weather patterns and prolonged dry conditions are placing pressure on existing infrastructure. Cities such as Nyíregyháza need efficient water systems that can meet household demand, support expanding industrial activities and protect natural resources from unnecessary losses and environmental damage. The new financing will help address these challenges through improved water distribution networks, modern treatment facilities and stronger long-term water management.

Nyíregyháza is developing into an important economic centre in eastern Hungary, making reliable public infrastructure increasingly necessary for businesses, investors and residents. Modern water services are essential for supporting industrial expansion, encouraging investment and maintaining the quality of life of people living in the city. The EIB-supported project is expected to improve these services and generate economic activity through construction work, local employment and infrastructure development.

Modern Water Networks to Strengthen Climate Resilience

The investment will finance the expansion and modernisation of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater networks, helping Nyíregyháza improve the reliability and efficiency of its water infrastructure. Construction and upgrades of water treatment and wastewater facilities will strengthen the city's ability to deliver essential services and manage water resources more effectively. Improvements to stormwater systems are expected to support better drainage and help the city respond to changing rainfall patterns and other climate-related pressures.

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac highlighted Hungary's recent severe droughts as a clear warning of how climate change is affecting communities, businesses and critical infrastructure. He explained that investing in reliable water systems is essential for protecting natural resources, strengthening economic resilience and preparing cities for future environmental challenges. The financing will help Nyíregyháza develop infrastructure capable of supporting sustainable growth and meeting the region's water needs over the coming decades.

Reliable Water Services to Support Homes and Industrial Growth

Access to dependable drinking water and effective wastewater treatment is essential for public health, daily household activities and the continued development of local businesses. The planned infrastructure improvements will strengthen water services for residents and provide the capacity needed to support industrial developments that contribute to employment and economic growth. Better water management is expected to help the city balance growing demand with the need to conserve natural resources and maintain reliable public services.

Hungary's Minister of Finance, András Kármán, welcomed the EIB partnership and emphasised the importance of modern water infrastructure for households and industrial development. He explained that reliable water services support investment, employment and economic activity, making them an important part of the region's long-term development. The project will strengthen Nyíregyháza's water management capabilities and contribute to Hungary's wider efforts to develop sustainable infrastructure that supports both communities and businesses.

Infrastructure Investment to Create Jobs and Protect Future Water Supplies

The €95.5 million investment is expected to generate economic activity during project implementation by supporting construction work, local employment and demand for related services. Infrastructure improvements can create opportunities for businesses involved in construction, engineering and equipment supply, contributing to economic activity across the region. The completed facilities are expected to provide lasting benefits by improving essential public services and supporting an environment where businesses can operate and expand with greater confidence.

Strengthening water infrastructure is particularly important for Nyíregyháza as the city continues to attract industrial development and experiences growing demand for reliable public services. Modern treatment facilities, improved distribution networks and stronger stormwater management will help the city respond to future water challenges and support responsible use of natural resources. Through this financing, the EIB is helping Nyíregyháza prepare for climate-related pressures, protect essential water services and create stronger foundations for sustainable economic development.