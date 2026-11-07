CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya ahead of Deepotsav; over 2,500 police personnel deployed, 350 CCTV cameras installed for security

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday, ahead of the 10th edition of Deepotsav and visited a special exhibition showcasing the city's 500-year history, the Ram Temple movement and its transformation. The city is gearing up for the celebrations, with preparations entering their final stage. Volunteers have started placing wicks in earthen lamps at Saryu Ghat, with around 30 lakh diyas set to illuminate Ayodhya.

Authorities have put elaborate security arrangements in place to manage the expected gathering of devotees. More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city, along with specialised security units. Superintendent of Police (City) Chakrapani Tripathi said Ayodhya has been divided into several zones, with around 18 sectors in the main area. Police personnel have been deployed across these sectors, while traffic diversions have also been planned.

"In view of the Deepotsav celebrations, Ayodhya has been divided into several zones, with around 18 sectors in the main area. Adequate police arrangements have been made in all these sectors. Traffic diversions have also been planned. RAF, RRF, PAC and civil police personnel have been deployed at various locations. They are continuously patrolling and briefing people on their respective duties. They are also taking necessary action wherever required during the programme," Tripathi told ANI. Deputy Inspector General (Ayodhya Range) Somen Verma said the security arrangements include traffic management, fire services and the deployment of specialised response teams.

A police force of over 2,500 personnel has been deployed, supported by units of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF). Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), bomb disposal squads and canine units have also been stationed in Ayodhya. Anti-drone mechanisms have been installed, while more than 350 CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance.

Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar said police personnel were conducting continuous patrols to ensure security during the celebrations. "Personnel are conducting continuous patrols from a security perspective... We are all working with positive energy. We will ensure that this event is conducted successfully," he said.

The 10th edition of Deepotsav, organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will feature a special exhibition at Ram Katha Park, highlighting Ayodhya's historical, religious, cultural and social journey from 1500 AD to the present. Meanwhile, as part of the celebrations of the 10th edition of Deepotsav, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly perform the Aarti of Shri Ramlala at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Ahead of their visit, fleet trials were conducted, as other dignitaries, along with the Vice President and President, will also attend celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi and Ram Katha Park. Deepotsav is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and his victory over Ravan.

The celebrations will feature a two thousand one hundred drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, along with cultural performances by artists from five countries. The Saryu Maha Aarti will involve two thousand one hundred and forty-seven participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public, while the ceremony will feature Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront. (ANI)