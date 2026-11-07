BIAL responds to concerns over local employment, says Kannadigas form majority of workforce

The airport operator said that Karnataka's identity, culture and aspirations are reflected across Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) through its art, architecture, design and passenger experiences.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 21:44 IST
BIAL responds to concerns over local employment, says Kannadigas form majority of workforce
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In response to concerns raised over local employment opportunities at Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) issued a statement asserting its deep roots in Karnataka. The airport operator said that Karnataka's identity, culture and aspirations are reflected across Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) through its art, architecture, design and passenger experiences.

BIAL stated that since commencing operations in 2008, KIAB has contributed to the state's economic growth by creating employment opportunities and supporting a wider ecosystem of businesses, partners and service providers. "Kannadigas constitute the majority of KIAB's workforce," the spokesperson said, adding that the Government of Karnataka is a key stakeholder in BIAL, reflecting its partnership in the airport's growth and development.

"We are aware of the concerns raised around local employment opportunities at the airport and are engaging with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to address these concerns," the statement read. The company further said that as the airport continues to grow and expand, it will generate further opportunities for Kannadigas across multiple sectors and that it remains committed to contributing to Karnataka's progress. (ANI)

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