Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam denies 'Bihari' remark on Nitin Nabin

Congress party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, on Saturday denied making derogatory remarks about people from Bihar in connection with a statement involving BJP National President Nitin Nabin, saying he had not used the word 'Bihari' and demanding that the complete video be heard before drawing conclusions. Gautam said that the reported remarks should be carefully listened to. Showing a video to substantiate his clarification, he said he had used the phrase “in becharo ko kuch aata jata nhi hai” (these unfortunate people do not know anything) and had not referred to Bihar or its people.

“First of all, I did not use the word ‘Bihari’. Strict action should be taken against the agency that quoted me. It should not have published the report without carefully listening to and understanding my statement. They should first listen to the entire statement before reporting it," said Gautam. He further added that "Look at the video and listen to what I actually said: ‘In becharon ko kuch aata-jaata nahi hai’ (These people do not know anything). I did not use the word ‘Bihar’ or ‘Bihari’. It is not right to make an issue out of something I did not say. They should present the entire statement and listen to it in full.”

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Gautam's alleged remarks, saying they were directed against the people of Bihar and demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “It is deeply distressing that Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Congress party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, has made a truly shameful remark about National President Nitin Nabin—a statement we condemn in the strongest possible terms. He said, 'These poor Biharis do not know anything. They simply read out the scripts handed over to them.' How dare you say such things about the people of Bihar?” Prasad said.

He asserted that Bihar had produced several prominent leaders, poets, writers, judges and civil servants, and questioned Gautam's understanding of the state. “We take pride in India, and we are equally proud of being Bihari... Countless leaders, poets, writers, judges, and civil servants have emerged from Bihar. So, Rajendra Pal Gautam, what do you actually know about Bihar? How can you make such remarks?” he said.

Prasad also referred to Nabin's question about alleged external funding received by the Congress party, accusing Gautam of responding with remarks about people reading prepared scripts. He further accused Rahul Gandhi of frequently relying on written scripts. “Rahul Gandhi, as a Bihari, I urge you to apologise for the statements made by the person you have placed in charge; otherwise, we will elevate this into a national issue,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged remarks made by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Rajendra Pal Gautam, about the people of Bihar, demanding an apology and warning that the people of the state would hold him accountable. Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of using party leaders in Uttar Pradesh to insult the people of Bihar, questioning whether the Congress leader understood the state's history and geography.

“Rahul Gandhi, since you no longer have the courage to abuse people yourself, you are now getting your cronies in Uttar Pradesh to insult the people of Bihar. Do you even know the history and geography of Bihar?” Singh said. He warned that any attempt to humiliate the people of Bihar would have consequences, invoking the names of several historical and religious figures associated with the state and the country.

“If you stoop so low as to try to humiliate the people of Bihar, they will hold you accountable for every single word in the days to come. I am a descendant of Chanakya, Guru Gobind Singh, Gautama Buddha, Mahavira and Aryabhata. I will hold you accountable for every single thing,” he said. Singh also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and warned against entering Bihar without addressing the controversy.

“Stop this abusive behaviour and apologise. Otherwise, if you dare to enter Bihar, we will take action against you,” the Union Minister said. (ANI)