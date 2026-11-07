Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 23:56 IST
Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief

Binance's ​finance chief Kaiser ‌Ng is leaving ​the company to pursue another venture, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange said days ‌after hackers stole $6.3 billion from the platform in a record heist.

"Kaiser Ng has decided to pursue a new venture after more than ‌five years at Binance, with a transition plan implemented over the ‌last half year," Binance Co-Chief Executive Officer Yi He said in a statement on Saturday. Justin Yek, a longtime finance executive who was most recently vice-president ⁠of ​finance at Airwallex, ⁠is taking over as CFO.

The announcement comes just over a week after ⁠Binance said hackers stole cryptocurrency in a sophisticated attack that began months earlier ​with the compromise of several employees' computers. Binance has said the breach, ⁠which unfolded on October 29, started with malware hidden in software downloads and ⁠fake ​job recruitment efforts targeting engineers. It said it will fully reimburse affected customers.

The FBI has blamed a North Korean hacking ⁠group for the theft, an allegation Pyongyang has denied. Ng has been ⁠CFO at ⁠Binance since January 2022 and has previously worked at rival crypto exchange Kraken, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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