Rugby-Adams double lifts lacklustre Wales to 28-21 win over Japan

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 00:00 IST
Rugby-Adams double lifts lacklustre Wales to 28-21 win over Japan

Winger Josh Adams ​scored two tries ​as Wales claimed ‌a bonus-point ​28-21 victory over Japan in the Nations Championship on Saturday, ‌but there will be much for coach Steve Tandy to ponder after a lacklustre display. It was a third ‌win in five tests for Wales, an improvement ‌on the harrowing 18-match losing streak that followed the 2023 World Cup, but in a game that lacked quality in ⁠general, ​the home ⁠side struggled at the set-piece in particular.

Prop Archie Griffin and ⁠winger Louis Rees-Zammit also scored tries for Wales, who ​will bank the win but know bigger tests await ⁠when they host New Zealand and Australia in the next ⁠two ​weekends. Japan showed energy and tenacity in defence but, especially in the second half, battled to ⁠get into the home side's 22 as scores for ⁠flanker Ben ⁠Gunter, lock Warner Dearns and replacement scrumhalf Kenta Fukuda kept them in the ‌contest.

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