Juvenile apprehended from Srinagar over forged Delhi police notices to X: Sources

A juvenile has been apprehended from Srinagar in connection with the alleged circulation of forged notices impersonating Delhi Police to social media platform X, Delhi Police sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 10:29 IST
Juvenile apprehended from Srinagar over forged Delhi police notices to X: Sources
Representaitve image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A juvenile has been apprehended from Srinagar in connection with the alleged circulation of forged notices impersonating Delhi Police to social media platform X, Delhi Police sources said on Wednesday. The notices were allegedly sent to X seeking the blocking of accounts belonging to two organisations, using the name of Delhi Police and a forged signature of a senior police officer.

According to Delhi Police sources, a juvenile has been apprehended from Srinagar in connection with the case. Further details regarding the apprehension and the alleged involvement of the juvenile are awaited.

The case came to light during a hearing before the Delhi High Court on November 6, when X informed the court that its internal investigation had established that the notices were fake. The social media platform told the court that the communications had been sent by an impersonator fraudulently using the identity of Delhi Police. X also clarified that it had not blocked the accounts of either organisation on the basis of the purported notices.

Following the disclosure, the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation into the alleged impersonation and forgery. The notices had sought the blocking of accounts belonging to the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC).

The investigation is focused on identifying those responsible for preparing and transmitting the fraudulent notices and establishing how the identity of Delhi Police and the purported signature of a senior officer were misused. (ANI)

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