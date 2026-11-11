China, Hong Kong shares ease as global rate concerns weigh
China stocks edged lower and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, as investors weighed renewed global rates concerns against domestic market stabilization measures.
China stocks edged lower and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, as investors weighed renewed global rates concerns against domestic market stabilization measures.
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