OpenAI to discontinue old ChatGPT voice modes from Dec 11; users to shift to live voice mode

OpenAI will discontinue the Advanced and Standard voice options in ChatGPT from December 11 this year, moving users to its newer Live voice mode as the company looks to simplify the voice experience and focus on improving its latest technology. The company announced the change on Tuesday, saying users who currently use Advanced or Standard voice will automatically move to Live voice after the retirement date. Both older options will no longer be available for selection under Settings > Voice.

OpenAI introduced GPT-Live in July as its latest voice model, designed to make conversations with ChatGPT more natural. Since its launch, voice usage has nearly doubled, while virtually all people using voice in ChatGPT have moved to GPT-Live, according to the company.

Explaining the decision, OpenAI said, "This change will allow us to simplify the voice experience and focus on improving GPT-Live." The company said it plans to use feedback and learnings from users of the older voice modes to improve the newer experience, particularly in areas such as the depth and detail of responses, continuity across conversations and personalisation.

GPT-Live works differently from the older voice systems. It can listen and speak at the same time, allowing users to have quicker back-and-forth conversations without having to wait for the model to finish listening before responding. During conversations, the model can acknowledge users with short phrases such as "mhmm" or "yeah", respond quickly or remain quiet when users need time to think.

It can also handle complex questions and tasks by connecting with OpenAI's advanced text models in the background. This allows the voice conversation to continue while the system works on more demanding requests. Advanced voice, by comparison, used a model that processed and generated audio but had to wait for users to stop speaking before responding.

Standard voice relied on three separate models: one to convert speech into text, another to generate a response and a third to convert the response back into audio. OpenAI said conversations made through Advanced and Standard voice will remain available in users' ChatGPT history. Users will be able to continue those conversations through text or voice even after the older options are discontinued.

The company also clarified that live video and screen-sharing will continue to be powered by Advanced voice until GPT-Live supports these capabilities. Voice conversations with custom GPTs will also continue using Advanced voice until December 11. (ANI)