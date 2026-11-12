CM Dhami inaugurates 9th Jaunpur Festival in Tehri Garhwal; lays foundation of development projects worth Rs 52.55 cr

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the 9th Jaunpur Festival and Sports-Cultural Program held in Thatyur, under the Dhanolti assembly constituency in the Tehri Garhwal district. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 26 development projects worth Rs 52.55 crore. According to an official release, this includes the inauguration of 11 projects amounting to Rs 3050.63 lakh and the foundation stone laying of 15 projects worth Rs 2204.62 lakh. These projects are related to the development of road construction and upgradation, education, irrigation, parking, animal husbandry, and other basic infrastructure facilities. The Chief Minister also made several significant announcements for the holistic development of the region.

Extending his greetings to the local residents on the occasion of the Jaunpur Festival, the Chief Minister stated that such events are vital mediums for the preservation and promotion of our rich folk culture, traditions, folk art, and folk music. They provide the younger generation with an opportunity to connect with their cultural heritage. Additionally, sports competitions encourage youth to showcase their talent and progress. He commended the efforts of the Jaunpur Festival Committee for the successful organisation of the event.

The Chief Minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigns like Khelo India and Fit India have given a new direction to the sports culture in the country. The youth of Uttarakhand are also showcasing exceptional performance in various sports competitions, bringing pride to the state. The state government is continuously striving to encourage sports talents and provide better opportunities for the youth, a release said. Highlighting tourism development, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to developing Tehri and its surrounding areas as major tourism hubs. Work is underway to develop a special tourist zone around the Tehri Lake at a cost of approximately Rs 1300 crore. A ring road is being constructed around Tehri Lake, which will expand tourism activities and create new employment opportunities for locals.

He added that activities like kayaking, canoeing, and paragliding are being promoted to develop Tehri Lake as a premier centre for adventure tourism and water sports. The Chief Minister shared that extensive work has been done to expand road and tourism infrastructure in the region. For a permanent solution to landslides on the Kempti-Chadogi motor road, safety treatment works have been completed at a cost of around Rs 6 crore.

Similarly, the realignment and carpeting work of the Kempti-Chadogi light vehicle motor road has been completed at a cost of over Rs 10 crore. To enhance convenience for tourists, a multi-vehicle parking facility is being constructed in Kaddukhal at a cost of over Rs 8 crore. Stressing that preventing migration from mountainous regions is a top priority for the state government, the Chief Minister mentioned that tourism, agriculture, horticulture, local products, and self-employment are being actively promoted. Through initiatives like One District, Two Products and the House of Himalayas brand, local products from Uttarakhand are gaining access to national and international markets.

As per a release, he stated that the House of Himalayas brand has surpassed Rs 6 crore in sales since its launch, which stands as a testament to the hard work of the state’s Matrishakti (women power), farmers, and local producers, as well as the high quality of their products. The Chief Minister stated that initiatives such as the State Millet Mission, Farm Machinery Bank, Apple Mission, the new Tourism Policy, homestays, and Wed in Uttarakhand are generating new livelihood opportunities at the local level. Government efforts have recorded a 44 per cent increase in reverse migration. He emphasised that the government's objective is to strengthen the rural economy by ensuring adequate employment and self-employment opportunities right within the hill regions.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to securing the future of the state's youth, the Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of a strict anti-cheating law to ensure transparency in recruitment processes. He shared that over 35,000 government jobs have been provided to the youth in the state. The government remains dedicated to opening better avenues for youth advancement through education, skill development, and self-employment. The Chief Minister stated that alongside expanding roads, electricity, drinking water, education, and health facilities, special focus is being given to preserving religious and cultural heritage. Redevelopment and beautification projects are underway at prominent temples in Kedarkhand and Manaskhand.

He remarked that it is essential to protect our culture and traditions alongside development, adding that the state government is moving forward with an unshakeable resolve (vikalp rahit sankalp) to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country, a release further said. Announcing major development projects for the region, the Chief Minister declared approval for the construction of the Dhanolti-Moriana-Nagtibba motor road, Rs 273 lakh for the Paligad to Thatyur market population flood protection scheme in Jaunpur block, and Rs 4 crore 72 lakh for the protection of the populated area in Bhawan market.

Furthermore, he announced the upgradation of the Thatyur Community Health Centre to a Sub-District Hospital. He also assured that demands regarding the construction and carpeting of various regional roads would be considered and included in the official announcements. During the event, the Chief Minister praised the innovative agricultural and horticultural practices of progressive farmer Kabul Chand Pundir from Gram Sabha Sabli. He lauded his efforts in promoting self-employment through the cultivation of ginger, kiwi, saffron, flowers, potatoes, and rosemary alongside apple cultivation under the Apple Mission.

Additionally, the Chief Minister honoured litterateur Devendra Prasad Chamoli, a resident of Gram Sabha Papra, with the prestigious 'Jaunpur Ratna' award for his remarkable contribution to the preservation of literature and folk language through his translations of major epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata into the Garhwali language. Festival Committee President Virendra Rana presented a letter of appreciation to the Chief Minister, while Program President Surendra Rawat presented a memento, a release added. (ANI)