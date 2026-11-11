"Insult to Indian culture": BJP's Locket Chatterjee slams Kirti Azad's remarks on Lord Ram

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday slammed Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad over his remarks on Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a direct affront to millions of devotees. She said millions of people have faith in Lord Ram and the Ramayana, and the public would respond to what she described as an affront to their beliefs.

"It is deeply saddening that, while living in India, he would make such statements regarding the Ramayana. What can one even say to this? This is a grave insult to India—an insult to Indian culture. The party to which he belongs as an MP has said many things concerning Lord Ram...we leave this matter to the public; however, the Ramayana and Lord Ram reside in our hearts and in our sentiments. Millions of people visit the Ram Mandir, engage with the Ramayana, and hold faith in Lord Ram—the public itself will respond to this affront to their beliefs," Chatterjee told ANI. BJP MLA Kaustav Bagchi also condemned Azad's remarks, alleging that he lacked sufficient knowledge about the Ramayana. He also demanded that the TMC MP issue a public apology and called for his removal from Parliament.

"I would say that he lacks sufficient knowledge about the Ramayana. By joining the Trinamool Congress, he seems to be trying to project himself as a favourite among jihadis...I believe this statement by Kirti Azad is highly condemnable. The Trinamool Congress—and Mamata Banerjee—should also reject it. If such remarks are made about Lord Ram in India, then I believe Kirti Azad will find it impossible to walk freely in public in the days to come," Bagchi said. He further demanded that Azad be stripped of his position as a Member of Parliament, saying he was unfit to remain in Parliament and that India would not tolerate any insult to Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh defended Azad, describing his decision not to visit the Ram Mandir as a personal choice and saying that everyone had the right to follow their own beliefs. "This is his own personal decision. Where someone chooses to go—or not to go—is entirely their own affair. We respect everyone; we hold everyone in high regard. Everyone has their own beliefs...someone might decide to worship a deity at one place but choose not to do so at another, perhaps because they perceive politics being involved there..." Ghosh told ANI.

Azad had said that he would not visit the Ram Mandir because he believed Lord Ram had abandoned Maa Sita despite her passing the Agni Pariksha. He said he belonged to Mithila, the birthplace of Maa Sita, and regarded her as his mother. "Is Lord Ram the only God among the 3,200 crore deities in our country? I will never go there because Lord Ram abandoned his wife, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha and sent Maa Sita away from his home. Why should I go? I belong to the birthplace of Maa Sita. She was the daughter of Mithila. Maa Sita is my mother," Azad told ANI.

He also said that he worshipped Maa Kali and visited temples dedicated to the goddess, including Kamakhya, Dakshina Kali, Kalighat and the Kali Temple in Delhi's Gol Market, questioning whether his devotion to other deities meant he was not a Hindu. (ANI)