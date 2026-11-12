“Developed India impossible without modernising agriculture, empowering farmers”: PM Modi highlights growth in farm, dairy and fisheries sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said building a developed India was not possible without modernising agriculture, making farming smarter and further empowering farmers, describing the sector as central to the country's progress, culture and social life. "You cannot build a developed India without developing agriculture, making farming smarter and empowering farmers. Agriculture is not just an economic sector; it is central to India's progress," he said.

Addressing the Bharat Agriculture Conference organised by the India Today Group, PM Modi connected the ongoing festive season, particularly the Chhath festival, with India's agrarian traditions and said agriculture was deeply linked to the country's way of life. "This event is taking place at a time when the country is in a festive mood. We celebrated Diwali two or three days ago. Now the splendour of the grand Chhath festival has taken over," he said.

"The Chhath festival is deeply connected to agrarian life. Farming is our culture, our tradition, and the foundation of our social life," the Prime Minister added. Referring to his address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said agriculture was among the seven streams of strength identified for building a developed India.

"I discussed the seven streams of strength for a developed India from the Red Fort, and agriculture is a key stream among them," he said. Emphasising the need to strengthen the agricultural sector, he said, "Building a developed India is simply not possible without modernising agriculture, making farming smarter, and further empowering farmers."

Highlighting the sector's performance, the Prime Minister said India's agricultural growth rate had remained above four per cent during the past decade, describing it as the first decade since Independence in which the country had achieved such growth. "Now look at the coincidence: in the past decade, the agricultural growth rate has remained above 4 per cent. This is the first decade since Independence in which the country's agricultural sector has achieved 4 per cent growth," he said.

He also highlighted the reduction in poverty, particularly in rural areas, and referred to a World Bank study which, he said, had reported that 50 crore people in India had overcome poverty in just 12-13 years. "During this same period, a large number of poor people in villages have overcome poverty. But unfortunately, those caught up in news angles and agendas have failed to notice this achievement of the country," he said.

Referring to the World Bank study, PM Modi said, "A study on poverty by the World Bank has recently come out, and it is being discussed across the world. It states that in just 12-13 years, 50 crore poor people in India have overcome poverty." He added that the study also highlighted the rapid reduction in rural poverty, saying a large number of small farmers and agricultural labourers had overcome poverty.

"That means a large number of small farmers and agricultural labourers have defeated poverty," he said. The Prime Minister also highlighted India's agricultural exports, saying the country was exporting agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore every year.

"Today, India is exporting more than Rs 4 lakh crore worth of agricultural products every year, and this money is increasing the income of our farmers," he said. Listing India's position in global agricultural production, PM Modi said the country was the world's largest producer of milk, pulses, jute, rice and millets.

"Today, India is number one in milk production in the world. India is number one in the production of pulses. India is number one in jute production. India is number one in rice production. India ranks number two in the world in wheat production. India ranks number two in the production of cotton, fruits and vegetables. India is number two in fish production in the world. India is the world's largest producer of millets," he said. "These are not just a few statistics; they show how great the potential of India's farmers is," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growth in allied agricultural sectors, including dairy, poultry, fisheries, beekeeping and horticulture, over the last decade. "India's milk production has increased by nearly 70 per cent over the last decade. Egg production has grown by 90 per cent. India's fish production has more than doubled in a decade," he said.

Highlighting the opportunities created through the Sweet Revolution, PM Modi said honey production had increased significantly. "The Sweet Revolution has opened up new opportunities in beekeeping. Honey production has increased from 80,000 tonnes to 150,000 tonnes," he said.

He further said India's horticulture production had also registered substantial growth, rising from 280 million tonnes to more than 350 million tonnes. Highlighting the role of technology and government initiatives in transforming agriculture, the Prime Minister cited the PM-KUSUM scheme, saying farmers were increasingly becoming energy providers along with being food providers.

"Through the PM-KUSUM scheme, our Annadatas are becoming Urjadatas," he said. He also referred to the Namo Drone Didi initiative, highlighting how advanced technology was being used in rural areas.

"Namo Drone Didis are demonstrating how advanced technology can be effectively used in villages," PM Modi said. (ANI)