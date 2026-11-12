FSSAI holds awareness meeting for over 300 food business operators in Agra, stresses licensing norms and hygiene standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday organised an awareness meeting for more than 300 food business operators (FBOs) in Agra, focusing on food safety standards, licensing procedures, statutory compliance and hygiene practices.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 21:55 IST
FSSAI holds awareness meeting for over 300 food business operators in Agra, stresses licensing norms and hygiene standards
FSSAI awareness meeting in Agra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday organised an awareness meeting for more than 300 food business operators (FBOs) in Agra, focusing on food safety standards, licensing procedures, statutory compliance and hygiene practices. The meeting was organised by FSSAI's Northern Regional Office (NRO) at the Soorsadan Auditorium under the chairmanship of Devesh Kumar Mehla, IPS, Director, FSSAI (NRO).

Several senior officials attended the programme, including Syed Abidi, Assistant Commissioner (Food), Government of Uttar Pradesh; Varshika Gangwar, Central Licensing Authority (Uttar Pradesh-1); and Dr G S Harsha Vardhan, Central Food Safety Officer. Addressing the gathering, Mehla highlighted the role of food business operators in ensuring that consumers receive safe, hygienic and nutritious food. He urged them to strictly follow FSSAI regulations and hygiene standards to strengthen consumer trust.

During the meeting, officials provided detailed guidance on mandatory licensing and registration procedures, renewal norms, and the implementation of Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) across food manufacturing, storage and distribution. Participants were also briefed on the latest packaging and labelling guidelines and encouraged to promote safe and balanced diets under the 'Eat Right India' initiative.

The programme concluded with an interactive session during which local food business operators raised queries and highlighted practical challenges related to licensing and compliance. Officials addressed their concerns on the spot. More than 300 food business operators and members of various food business associations from Agra and nearby areas participated in the meeting and expressed their commitment to adopting food safety standards and maintaining hygiene and quality in their businesses. (ANI)

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