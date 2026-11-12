Prasoon Joshi meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, discusses promotion of state's folk culture

Prasar Bharati Chairman and renowned lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi made a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 21:55 IST
Prasoon Joshi meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, discusses promotion of state's folk culture
Prasoon Joshi meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ CMO). Image Credit: ANI

Prasar Bharati Chairman and renowned lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi made a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday. During the meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Prasoon Joshi discussed various subjects related to Uttarakhand's rich folk culture, art, literature, music, and cultural heritage. They also deliberated on ways to give state-level folk traditions, unique cultural identity, and creative talents broader national recognition, according to the press release.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand's folk culture, folk songs, folk arts, and traditions are the state's invaluable heritage. The state government is continuously making efforts for their conservation, promotion, and widespread propagation, according to the press release. Acknowledging Prasoon Joshi’s remarkable contribution to literature, lyric writing, cinema, and the creative world, the Chief Minister remarked that art and literature serve as powerful mediums to express society’s sensibilities, thoughts, and cultural values. They play a vital role in passing down the nation's cultural heritage and traditions to the younger generation.

The discussion also focused on utilizing various communication and broadcasting mediums to give widespread recognition to Uttarakhand's unique cultural traits, as well as providing a national platform for the state's folk art and folk culture.(ANI)

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